7 Funny Bollywood Characters that can make you go ROFL anytime

Comedy is considered as one of the most difficult genres of filmmaking. It has a wide range of audiences from kids to adults to old people. Bollywood has given us many memorable comedy movies. Be it the Hera Pheri franchise, Welcome, Andaz Apna Apna, Garam Masala, or the latest release Stree 2, audiences have showered immense love on these comedies and their characters.

Here's Pinkvilla presenting you the list of funny Bollywood Characters that live in our hearts rent-free.

7 Funny Bollywood Characters that have our hearts:

1. Babu Rao Ganpat Rao Apte (Paresh Rawal)

Babu Rao is hands down one of the funniest Bollywood characters played by Paresh Rawal in the cult comedy caper, Hera Pheri franchise. The actor nailed his part and gave an iconic character to the audience.

The trio of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty in their respective characters of Raju, Babu Rao, and Shyam won immense love from the audience and attained a cult status. While the first part of Hera Pheri was directed by Priyadarshan, the second installment titled Phir Hera Pheri was helmed by Neeraj Vohra.

Reportedly, the third installment of Hera Pheri is officially on the cards with the original trio. However, the shooting timelines are yet to be decided.

2. Raghunandan Das Govardhan Das Wakavale (Sanjay Mishra)

Remember the popular funny dialogue Dhondu..Just Chill? Well, it's a catchphrase of much-loved funny bollywood character, Raghunandan Das Govardhan Das Wakavale. Sanjay Mishra essayed the iconic role in Rohit Shetty-directed comedy film, All The Best.

The character wore a pink coat over a printed colored shirt paired with red short pants and won all the love from the audience.

Sanjay Mishra lightens up every time he appears on the screen. His hilarious mannerism and camaraderie with Sanjay Dutt's character made it very popular among the fans. The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Fardeen Khan, and Bipasha Basu in the lead roles.

3. Bandeya (Rajpal Yadav)

Who can forget Bandeya from Chup Chup Ke? Rajpal Yadav essayed the character with absolutely hilarious comic timing and mannerisms. His camaraderie with Paresh Rawal and Shahid Kapoor amped up the experience.

Undoubtedly, Bandeya is one of the funniest Bollywood characters. The movie has attained a cult status over the years. It is directed by Priyadarshan. Apart from the above-mentioned actors, the movie also stars Kareena Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Om Puri, Shakti Kapoor, and Neha Dhupia.

4. Award Anshuman (Johnny Lever)

It is a popular character from the movie Khatta Meetha. The funny bollywood character is played by none other than Johnny Lever. The actor nailed his part with hilarious comic timing. His dialogue ‘Abhi Theek Kar Ke Deta Hoon’ became very popular among the masses.

Starring Akshay Kumar and Trisha Krishnan in lead, Khatta Meetha is a hilarious comedy drama that is directed by Priyadarshan. Though Johnny Lever played a short role but won everyone's heart with his brilliant acting skills.

5. Amar-Prem (Aamir Khan-Salman Khan)

Amar-Prem, the two lead characters of Rajkumar Santoshi's Andaz Apna Apna are among the funniest Bollywood characters of all time. The cult characters were played by the two Megastars of Indian Cinema- Aamir Khan and Salman Khan respectively.

Andaz Apna Apna is the first and last movie where these two Khans of Bollywood worked together. Although the movie was a box office disaster, it attained cult status over the years.

The movie has many more hilarious characters but Amar-Prem are surely gonna win your hearts with their charm and characteristic traits.

6. Dr Aditya Shrivastava (Akshay Kumar)

This is Akshay Kumar's popular character from his horror-comedy movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The actor nailed his part with his unique talent and brilliant comic timing. Akshay has played many funny characters in Bollywood but this one has an immense fan following.

The movie was directed by Priyadarshan. It was the Hindi remake of Tamil film, Chandramukhi. Though the franchise is taken over by Kartik Aaryan, the duo of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are reuniting on a new film, Bhooth Bangla.

7. Bhaskar Diwakar Chaudhary (Govinda)

Played by Govinda, Bhaskar Diwakar Chaudhary is a popular bollywood character from the comedy movie titled Partner. The actor shared a great on-screen chemistry with Salman Khan and nailed his part with utmost sincerity and hilarious comic timing. Govinda has many characters to be remembered for but this one holds a special fan base among today's generation.

Partner stars Katrina Kaif opposite Govinda and Lara Dutta opposite Salman Khan and it is directed by David Dhawan. The comedy movie is very popular among the masses and it was a big hit at the box office.

Besides these above-mentioned hilarious movie characters, a few other funny characters in Bollywood include Crime Master Gogo (Shakti Kapoor), Hansa Ben (Supriya Pathak), Jana (Stree), Soorma Bhopali (Sholay) and many more.

