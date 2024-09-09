Stree 2's Abhishek Banerjee opens up about credit war for the Rajkummar-Shraddha starrer; 'We have to grow up as an audience and industry'

Stree 2, featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in leading roles, has emerged as a blockbuster hit. Recently, rumors of a credit war among the lead actors have been circulating. However, Abhishek Banerjee, who also appeared in the film, has addressed these rumors, stating that there is no conflict. He commented, “We need to mature as an audience and as an industry.”

In a recent interview with PTI, Abhishek Banerjee addressed the ongoing credit war, emphasizing the strong camaraderie among the cast. He noted that while it's common to attribute credit to actors, the industry needs to mature. He explained that cinema is fundamentally a director's domain and that the success or failure of a film largely depends on the director.

He pointed out that the credit issue is often exaggerated due to the tendency for hero worship in the industry. He said, "We complicate it because we love hero worship in this country. Director is the captain. Staff members and the crew will tell you, it's Amar, Niren Bhatt and Dinesh Vijan. You have to see them first, then it trickles down to us."

Abhishek Banerjee also addressed the notion of a credit war among the cast members, expressing confusion over how such a narrative gets generated. He explained that when PRs efforts from different parties create the appearance of conflict, it doesn’t reflect the reality among the actors. He emphasized that they all genuinely respect and enjoy each other’s company.

According to Banerjee, the rumors of discord emerged only after the film's success, as people sought to attach negativity to it. He reassured that there is no tension among them and said, "We are having fun, enjoying ourselves. Shraddha is doing well, Raj celebrated his birthday, Apar is chilling with his family, I'm chilling with my friends, but the world is saying there's some kind of war. Everybody is living in peace, where is the war?"

Earlier, Director Amar Kaushik addressed the credit controversy, revealing to India Today that such issues frequently arise on social media, where fans argue for their favorite actors to receive all the recognition for a film’s success. He noted that this is a common occurrence and that social media disputes over credits are typical. Kaushik explained that when a film is successful, people around the stars often stir up these claims, affecting how the cast perceives the situation.

Stree 2 is now showing in theaters, featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles. This film continues the story from Stree, released in 2018, which captivated audiences with its unique plot. While the first film centers on a vengeful spirit haunting women who were wronged in life, the sequel introduces a new antagonist, Sarkata, a headless villain who preys on women with strong, independent thoughts.

