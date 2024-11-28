Ranbir Kapoor has 'noor' in his eyes says Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein 2's Anchal Singh: 'There were times when he had to hold me...'

Ranbir Kapoor enjoys the love and admiration of scores of his fans. But there are also a handful of actors in the Indian film industry who aspire to become like him and dream of sharing the screen with the star. Recently, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein 2’s Anchal Singh shared her experience of briefly working with Kapoor for a commercial. In the interview, she admitted looking into Ranbir’s eyes and seeing the ‘noor’.

Anchal Singh, who has currently taken the OTT space with her portrayal of Purva Awasthi in the second season of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, spoke about working with Ranbir Kapoor. While talking to Digital Commentary, she narrated shooting for nearly three days with the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar star.

Singh recalled that during the ad shoot, there were times when Kapoor had to hold her in his arms for a couple of seconds. This is when she got a chance to actually look into his eyes. “Kuch logo mein ek noor hota haina ke aap unko ek baar dekhtey hai and, dekhna chahte ho. (Someone people have that noor (charm) which makes people want to see them again and again)” she expressed.

While she doesn’t believe one has to practice it but she does think that there needs to be an aura around them just like Shah Rukh Khan has, which according to her, is amazing.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir is all set to start shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War along with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. During his recent appearance at the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, the actor spoke about reuniting with the ace filmmaker again after 17 years.

Expressing his excitement, the actor divulged that SLB is his godfather, and everything he knows about films and acting is something he learned from him. “For me, working with him again after 17 years, it still feels the same. I am still in awe of him and I still respect him so much,” Kapoor elaborated.

The Animal actor also admitted that Bhansali is extremely hard-working and all he thinks about is his movies.

