Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga recalls industry people praising Ranbir Kapoor while criticizing film; ‘Jiske saath kaam zyada hai...'

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal was released back in 2023. Despite being a box office hit, the film received massive criticism from a section of people for allegedly glorifying violence and male chauvinism. Most recently, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga recalled those who criticized the film while praising the actor’s performance.

The trailer of an upcoming interview hosted by Komal Nahta for Game Changers was released just a few minutes ago. The first glimpse of the episode featured Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga as a guest on the show, where he discussed the discrimination he faced in the industry after the release of the Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer.

During the conversation, the filmmaker was asked about the industry's reaction to his film Animal. In response, he shared, "One thing I’ll tell you like who criticized very badly— film-related people criticized Animal, everybody says, ‘Ranbir to tod diya (Ranbir has killed it),’ see I’m not jealousy on Ranbir, but the point is Ranbir to toh tod diya but writer-director ne ye kar diya (Ranbir smashed it but writer-director spoiled it)? I don’t understand that disparity."

Vanga further added that he realizes people want to work with Ranbir, which is why they refrain from criticizing him. However, he believes that, since he is new to the industry, it is easier for people to comment against him.

According to him, while a filmmaker makes a film every 2.5 to 3 years, an actor appears in five films within the same period.

"Toh jiske saath kaam zyada hai unke bare mein kuch bolenge nahin (So they won’t speak against a person they have to work with)."

In addition to this, he was asked whether he ever felt like an outsider in the Hindi film industry, considering his previous work in the South. In response, he opined that while industry people who commented on his film might have such feelings, he does not believe in the concept of insiders or outsiders.