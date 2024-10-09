Ranbir Kapoor’s rugged avatar for Shamshera goes VIRAL; Love and War actor looks unrecognizable in UNSEEN BTS pics

Love and War actor Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most versatile actors in the industry, renowned for his transformative performances and dedication to his roles. Recently, he captured the hearts of fans with his character in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. However, his other role from the film Shamshera went unnoticed. Now, some unseen pictures of Ranbir sporting a rugged beard look and wearing a kurta from the sets have gone viral on social media. Although the movie didn’t achieve much success at the box office, Kapoor’s character, in particular, won praise.

In a post shared by Prashanna Babu on the actor's birthday, he included several images and memories featuring Kapoor. Among the shared pictures, three are from the sets of Shamshera.

In these photos, the Animal actor is seen sporting a half beard, wearing a beige kurta pajama paired with a black jacket, a red cloth wrapped around his head, and sunglasses. His unseen look is taking over the internet, and we are stunned by his dedication to adapting to any character he portrays.

Check out the post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir recently wrapped up shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part One. The movie also stars Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, and Yash among others.

Pinkvilla reported that the VFX work on Ramayana: Part One is progressing rapidly for the portions that have already been filmed, while the shooting for the epic, involving all characters, is anticipated to wrap up by August 2025.

The source noted that the team is confident about releasing Ramayana in 2026. They emphasized that this project is a labor of love from the team to the audience, and they are making every effort to create a film that showcases India on a global stage.

After Ramayana: Part One, Ranbir is set to begin filming for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War in the first week of October 2024, with Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt joining the project in December 2024.

Apart from this, Kapoor also has Vanga's Animal Park in the pipeline. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

