Rani Mukerji Diwali bash: Suhana Khan arrives with rumored BF Agastya Nanda; Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal dazzle in ethnic outfits

Bollywood’s Diwali celebrations are in full swing, with stars lighting up the festivities at various grand parties. Recently, Rani Mukerji hosted an extravagant Diwali bash that turned into a star-studded affair. Among the highlights of the night, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan made waves by arriving with rumored boyfriend Agastya Nanda. Adding to the glamour, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal turned heads as they arrived in elegant ethnic outfits, setting the festive vibe just right.

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda arrived together at Rani Mukerji's Diwali bash, giving off major couple vibes and making quite the stylish entrance. Suhana looked radiant in a shimmering saree paired with a matching blouse, exuding elegance in her traditional look.

Agastya complemented her perfectly in a shimmery black outfit. The two were seen smiling and enjoying each other’s company as they chatted in the car, capturing a picture-perfect festive moment.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal made a grand entrance at Rani Mukerji's Diwali bash, turning heads with their stunning traditional outfits. Katrina dazzled in a golden saree paired with a matching blouse, looking as glamorous as ever, while Vicky complemented her in an elegant black ensemble. The couple was all smiles, waving warmly at the paparazzi as they arrived, radiating festive charm and joy.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor set major couple goals as they arrived at the Diwali bash in style. Shahid looked dashing in a black and golden traditional ensemble, perfectly complementing Mira, who dazzled in a golden suit. The duo radiated elegance as they smiled warmly at the paparazzi, capturing everyone’s attention with their festive glow and charm.

Karan Johar made a stylish appearance at Rani Mukerji’s Diwali bash, arriving in a white outfit adorned with green embroidery. Radiating festive cheer, he was all smiles as he sat in the car, casually chatting and enjoying the evening vibes.

The celebs' traditional outfits, dazzling jewelry, and infectious festive spirit lit up the night! Bollywood never misses a beat when it comes to celebrations, always going all out on a grand scale. Seeing everyone come together in style truly captures the magic of Diwali.

