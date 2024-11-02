Katrina Kaif exudes glow as she celebrates Diwali with husband Vicky Kaushal, fan calls them 'Pyare log'; Shraddha Kapoor sends good wishes

Bollywood celebrities shared pictures from their celebrations and wish their fans on Diwali. Among others, we came across Katrina Kaif's Diwali post with Vicky Kaushal soaked in festive vibes. The actress exuded festive glow and looked ethereal in a pastel-hued ethnic outfit as she posed with Vicky Kaushal.

On November 2, Katrina took pictures from her Diwali celebration with her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, to her Instagram account to share. Katrina wore a pastel green corset floral blouse with a peach sheer elegant saree draped uniquely. She kept her makeup subtle and left her tresses open, framing her face. Kaif paired it with statement jhumkas, and fans were amazed at how well she has embraced Indian culture.

While the Raazi actor accompanied her in a full black shining sherwani suit set, in the picture, we also got to see the actor's new look with a thin mustache and a trimmed hairdo in contrast to his regular stubble look. It has left fans wondering if it was his look from his upcoming film, Love and War. Also, the decorated background with yellow flowers and lights added to the charm of their picture.

Actress Shraddha Kapoor reacted with a heart emoji and a Diwali wish message. Meanwhile, Alia liked the picture. One fan commented on their pictures, "May this Diwali be radiant and Joyful as your presence. Keep shining." Another fan wrote, "Wow! Absolutely a dream".

Before this, the couple also shared glimpses from their Karwachauth celebrations, and fans were amazed to see that they followed Indian rituals to the tee and were joined by Vicky's family, including brother Sunny Kaushal and father, Sham Kaushal. However, Katrina's bond with her mother-in-law stole the show.

For those unaware, Katrina and Vicky dated for a few years and kept their relationship under wraps till they tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. It was a private celebration with the couple's close friends and family members in attendance.