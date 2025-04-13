THROWBACK: When Katrina Kaif admitted Vicky Kaushal was just a name to her before they met; ‘There were so many coincidences that…’

Bollywood’s favorite power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal never miss a chance to set relationship goals with their unwavering support and admiration for each other. Their chemistry and openness in interviews make them fan favorites. Let’s take a look at the time when the Tiger 3 actress admitted that Vicky was just a name to her before they crossed paths. She also revealed how a series of coincidences made their love story feel ‘surreal’.

During the tenth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7, Katrina Kaif appeared alongside her Phone Bhoot co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. In a candid conversation with Karan Johar, she shared how she fell for Vicky Kaushal and said, "I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over."

The Merry Christmas actress further added, "It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal."

During the same conversation, Katrina Kaif also revealed that the first person she confided in about her feelings for Vicky Kaushal was filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. She shared that during a dinner gathering at Zoya’s house, she talked about her growing admiration for him.

Meanwhile, earlier, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Vicky Kaushal recalled his first meeting with wife Katrina Kaif at an award show.

He shared, "So, I was hosting, and I think this was the first time I ever met her and interacted with her. On stage, we have that gear in our ears through which we’re constantly being instructed from behind—like, ‘Do this... do that...’ It keeps guiding you, and everything is scripted. But behind the stage, it was the first time we were formally introduced to each other. Yeah. So that... who knew?" (that they would get married)."

The Chhaava actor also praised her, calling her incredibly sweet and expressing surprise that she even knew who he was.

For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan after keeping their relationship private for a long time.

