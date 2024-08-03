Meet actor who started career with brief role in Aamir Khan’s RDB, now runs popular casting agency and will see BO clash of his films Stree 2 and Vedaa

We are still thinking about what could possibly be a bigger hint than the fact that he is the common link between one of the biggest clashes of 2024 - Stress 2 and Vedaa. However, let’s give you some more hints. He started his career in Delhi theatres and made his first-ever film appearance in Aamir Khan’s Rang De Basanti.

A boy hailing from West Bengal’s Kharagpur, this actor has done several short films as well including Fuddu Boys, Agli Baar, Second Hand, and Paash - Trapped. Did we confuse you even more?

Let us tell you. Today we are talking about the multi-talented Abhishek Banerjee - your favourite Hathoda Tyagi from Prime Video’s hit series Paatal Lok. A computer science dropout, the 39-year-old later took up English Honours to complete his undergrads. He moved to Mumbai in 2008 and after figuring out bits and bytes of showbiz, Banerjee started casting for some big banners.

The first was Knock Out in 2010 followed by The Dirty Picture and No One Killed Jessica in 2011, later of which also saw him as an actor. Abhishek then took up the casting director’s seat again for Bajatey Raho and Mickey Virus in 2013. While his acting career was taking a good leap with several notable roles, his casting feather also started flying high.

Advertisement

Over just a few years, Banerjee cast for some big movies including Gabbar Is Back, Dear Dad, Do Lafzon Ki Kahani, Rock On 2, Ok Jaanu, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and Secret Superstar. This was the same time when he also launched his casting agency named ‘Casting Bay’ along with his friend Anmol Ahuja which is today one of the most sought-after agencies in showbiz.

Coming back to his acting career then Abhishek starred in several hit projects including Mirzapur, Dream Girl, Bhediya, Apurva, Bala, Phillauri, Made in China, Highway, and many more. He is now all set to star in key roles in Shraddha Kapoor-led Stree 2 and John Abraham-fronted Vedaa, both of which movies are clashing at the box office on August 15 this year.

What do you think about the life and career of Abhishek Banerjee? Tell us @pinkvilla and also tell us if you were able to successfully guess his name in the first place.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Meet actor who became overnight sensation with Imtiaz Ali’s film after struggling for 15 years in industry but is yet to get his due