Richa Chadha is heartbroken to see people bursting crackers amid toxic AQI levels in Delhi; 'sheer hatred for one-selves'

Richa Chadha is one of the few actresses vocal about environmental issues and their possible impacts. Recently, she took to her X handle and expressed concern over the deteriorating air quality in Delhi following Diwali celebrations.

Although Delhi deals with severe smog and pollution yearly, the situation after Diwali results in burning excessive firecrackers. Richa Chadha replied on an X user's post as she shared a video of firecrackers burning while the city was covered in a thick layer of smog and mentioned the AQI levels reaching 1000+ in some areas that are 'hazardous' for human health.

Take a look:

Expressing her concern and anguish over the same, she mentioned how the citizens have been given a 'death sentence called life' because they breathe through the extremely polluted air daily. Chadha described her close bond with the city and shared her disappointment.

She penned, "The death sentence called life in Delhi… the city of my childhood, my school, my roots… Heartbreaking to see the apathy and sheer hatred for one-selves. Politicians will do nothing unless we learn to speak up for ourselves."

Previously, in an interview with Vogue India, the actress revealed she was against having a child due to the several impacts of climate change. Citing severe temperatures in summers and winters as an example of the same, she wasn't sure about welcoming a child.

On the work front, Richa Chadha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. She took a break from work and welcomed her first child, a daughter, with her husband Ali Fazal. Since then, she took a break for a couple of months to focus on motherhood and is back in action gearing up for the release of her next, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai.

