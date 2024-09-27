Saif Ali Khan responds witty to Karan Johar’s remark on stars asking for unrealistic acting fees: ‘We are recession-proof’

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan recently delivered a clever response to Karan Johar's comment regarding the substantial fees charged by stars for films. Saif quipped, “He wants to cut pay checks,” which made him feel 'nervous'. He went on to add, “We don't charge that much; we are recession-proof.” Saif's playful demeanor certainly shines through in his remarks.

During the India Today Mumbai Conclave 2024, Saif Ali Khan addressed the complexities of star remuneration within the film industry. In response to Karan Johar’s comment about stars charging Rs 40 crore while not delivering even Rs 3.5 crore at the box office, Saif humorously noted the idea of cutting paychecks.

He expressed a desire for his own union on the matter and said, "I am sure he is right, but it makes me a little nervous when we hear about cutting pay checks. No cutting pay checks."

Saif further elaborated on the economic dynamics of the film industry, noting that it often operates on a peculiar model. He explained that when approaching a star, they might assert their worth, leading to the high fees that people are willing to pay. He said that this sometimes skews the economics of the industry.

However, he acknowledged that Indians are inherently business-minded, and the film industry functions as its own financial hub where risks are taken. He concluded with a lighthearted acknowledgment of Karan Johar’s expertise in the matter, emphasizing that his comments were made in jest.

The actor also talked about Karan's concerns, mentioning that the issue revolves around individuals demanding exorbitant fees without delivering corresponding results, a trend that cannot be sustained. He added, "We don't charge that much, we are recession-proof."

This discussion builds on Karan Johar’s earlier comments during a roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter India, where he highlighted the issue of stars receiving hefty payments despite delivering lackluster box office results. He noted that he has now adopted a policy of not agreeing to inflated salaries.

Karan shared his experience producing a small film titled Kill, where he allocated funds for its high-concept premise and a debut actor. He encountered multiple stars demanding fees equal to the film’s budget, raising the concern of how they could make such requests without guaranteeing success.

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of Devara: Part 1. In the film, headlined by Jr NTR, Saif takes on the role of the antagonist, Bhairava, opposite Jr NTR, who plays dual roles as a father and son. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film finally graced theaters today. Devara also marks Janhvi Kapoor’s debut in Telugu cinema.

