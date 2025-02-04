Kareena Kapoor couldn’t afford watchman despite Rs 21 crore fee, claims director Akashdeep Sabir; mocks Saif Ali Khan case

Director Akashdeep Sabir recently made a remark about Kareena Kapoor following Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident. During a conversation with Lehren Retro, Akashdeep pointed out that since Kareena is reportedly paid less than male leads, she couldn’t afford a watchman. He added, "When you will pay them Rs 100 crore, maybe then they can afford security or a driver at night."

Akashdeep Sabir remarked that despite Kareena Kapoor Khan charging a fee of Rs 21 crore, she was unable to afford a watchman outside her house. He further stated that if actors were paid Rs 100 crore, they might then be able to afford security or a driver at night. Laughing, he jokingly added the word "Auto!"

Akashdeep also mentioned that he has known Kareena for a long time. Recalling their early interactions, he shared that when he first met her, she was just a child. He also spoke about how he had defended Saif and Kareena during television debates.

Additionally, he noted that he had directed and produced Karishma, which marked Karisma Kapoor’s debut on Sahara, and at that time, Kareena was not an actress but still a baby.

He further stated that while Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are a dignified and distinguished couple, he struggled to respond to two key questions during debates. The first was why there was no security guard stationed outside their house.

Although the building might have been secure with 30 CCTV cameras, he pointed out that cameras can only assist in solving a crime, not physically prevent it, as they cannot reach out and stop a robber. The second question he raised was why the couple did not have a full-time driver available at night.

For those who are unaware, Saif Ali Khan underwent surgery after sustaining multiple injuries during a robbery attempt at his Mumbai residence on January 16. The incident shocked many, with several celebrities praising him for protecting his family. The person accused of the crime is reportedly a Bangladeshi man.

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's Jewel Thief, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Kunal Kapoor. Netflix recently unveiled the teaser for the upcoming heist thriller.