Salman Khan brings his swag to Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Khan's first wedding anniversary celebration; Iulia Vantur and Helen share sweet moment: WATCH

On December 24, last year, Arbaaz Khan got into matrimony with his ladylove, Sshura Khan. The couple arrived at Arpita Khan Sharma’s Mumbai residence and became man and wife in the presence of their friends and family members. It’s been a year since the couple got married. Hence, to celebrate this big day, the couple hosted a gala which was attended by Salman Khan.

Salman Khan might be busy with his work commitments but he always makes sure to be part of all family functions. Hence, it was a no-brainer that he would attend the first wedding anniversary of Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan. A while ago, the Tiger 3 star made heads turn as he arrived at the couple’s Mumbai residence to be part of the merriment.

In the video posted on Pinkvilla’s official Instagram handle, the Dabangg actor was seen heading inside the residential complex in his shiny blue luxury car. For the casual family dinner, he arrived wearing a black shirt with a pair of denim pants.

Apart from Salman, actress Helen also arrived to bless the couple. She was joined by Iulia Vantur. In a clip, both the ladies can be seen exiting the venue together. The singer made sure to give a sweet kiss and a warm hug to Salman’s mother before waving her goodbye for the night.

On December 24, 2024, actor-director Arbaaz Khan made sure to make his wife feel special by sharing a sweet note on their wedding anniversary. He took to his Instagram account and shared two beautiful images of themselves, donning traditional wear. The second photo is from their intimate wedding celebration.

Expressing his love for Sshura, he penned, “Happy anniversary Shura. Words can’t express the happiness , joy and laughter you bring to our life. Just a year of dating and then a year of marriage and it feels I’ve known you forever. Thank you for your unconditional love , support and care. Truly blessed.”

Sshura wasn’t behind in praising Arbaaz who made her world brighter, and heart fuller. Pouring her heart in the captions, she noted, “Happy Anniversary Arbaazzz. My love, every day with you feels like a blessing. You’re my safe haven, my greatest joy, and the best part of my life. I’m so grateful for your love, your strength, and the way you make every moment so special.”

She added, “You make my world brighter, and my heart fuller. Here’s to many more years of laughter, love, and unforgettable memories together. Thank you for being you @arbaazkhanofficial. Alhamdulillah blessed with the best.”

Pinkvilla wishes the couple a very Happy Wedding Anniversary!

