Arbaaz Khan lost in Sshura Khan’s arms is the kind of love story we all manifest; PICS

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan, who tied the knot in December last year, continue to delight fans with their chemistry. Their latest photoshoot captures a dreamy moment as the actor, completely lost in Sshura’s arms, showcases a love story many aspire to. The pictures radiate romance and have left fans swooning over their undeniable bond.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan lit up Instagram today (November 26) with stunning snapshots from their latest photoshoot. In a joint post, the duo radiated charm and elegance. Sshura looked mesmerizing in a pastel net saree, styled with open hair and flawless makeup, while Arbaaz perfectly complemented her in a matching kurta-pyjama. Together, they exuded a dreamy, fairytale-like vibe.

The highlight of the shoot was the Patna Shuklla, seemingly lost in Sshura Khan’s arms, as the couple shared warm smiles and adorable blushes. Along with couple shots, they also shared solo pictures that have fans swooning. Their chemistry and style make it hard not to keep admiring these enchanting moments.

Check out their heartwarming pics below!

Sharing the enchanting photos, she captioned them, “Just being US.” Fans couldn’t contain their excitement and showered the couple with love in the comments. One admirer called them “Rab ne banadi jodi,” while another praised, “Such a magical.”

Compliments like “Nice jodi” and “So beautiful” filled the section, with one heartfelt comment reading, “Peace, mercy, and blessings of almighty Allah on both of you.” Another wrote, “I love this couple so so much... Arbaaz is so lucky to have you as his wife. Be happy always. Much love to both of you.”

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan’s journey of love began during the making of Patna Shuklla, where he was the producer, and she worked as Raveena Tandon's makeup artist. Their bond eventually blossomed into a romance, culminating in a private nikah ceremony at Arbaaz’s sister Arpita Khan’s home on December 24, 2023.

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora, with whom he shares a son, Arhaan Khan. The couple parted ways in 2017 after 19 years of marriage, marking a new chapter in their lives.

