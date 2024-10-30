Salman Khan Death Threat Row: Man who asked for extortion amount of Rs 2 crore from superstar and Zeeshan Siddiqui arrested from Mumbai's Bandra: REPORT

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death, threats, and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan received yet another death threat from an unknown person on Tuesday. In his message to Mumbai Traffic Control, the culprit threatened to kill the actor and Maharashtra NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique if they failed to pay the ransom of Rs 2 crore. Soon after, Mumbai’s Worli police filed a case against the unidentified individual and initiated an investigation. They were able to nab a 56-year-old man behind the threat.

According to a report by PTI, the man identified as Azam Mohammed Mustafa, was behind the death threat sent to Salman Khan and Zeeshan Siddique, the son of Baba Siddique. In his direct message sent to Mumbai traffic police's WhatsApp helpline number, he stated to not take his message as a joke and send him Rs 2 crore. Failing to do so will lead to both the celebrities meeting the fate of Baba Siddique who was shot dead by three gunmen in the Bandra area on October 12.

Earlier today, (Wednesday) the cops arrested Mustafa who is reportedly a resident of Blue Fame Apartment in Bandra (West). For the unversed, it’s a high-profile area where the Tiger 3 star, along with many B-town celebs stay. From the accused, the cops recovered the mobile phone and the SIM card used in the crime.

In his message to the traffic police, the accused stated, “Ye ek mazak nahi hai. Baba Siddique ko kaise khatam kiya agla nishana Zeeshan Siddiqui hai aur Salman Khan ko bhi same tarah goli mar di jaegi. Salman Khan aur Zeeshan Siddiqui ko 2 cr rupee dene bolo agar jaan bachana hai toh usko mazak mein mat lena ya koi joke 31 October ke din pata chal jayega. Warning to Zeeshan Siddiqui and Salman Khan. (This is not a joke. The way Baba Siddique was killed, Zeeshan Siddiqui is the next target and Salman Khan will also be shot in the same way. Tell them to give Rs 2 crore. This threat should not be treated as a joke or taken lightly or else you will get to know on October 31.)”

Earlier this month, cops arrested a man from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand in connection with the threat message sent to Mumbai traffic police's WhatsApp helpline desk demanding Rs 5 crore from the actor. The person claimed to be part of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, demanding Rs 5 crore from the Dabangg actor to resolve ongoing tensions between them. Later, the unknown man also sent a follow-up message, apologizing and claiming that the previous text was sent by mistake. But despite his apology, he was nabbed and brought to Mumbai for further questioning.

Moreover, a man named Mohammed Tayyab, also known as Gurfan Khan was also arrested from Noida Sector 39 in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly issuing a death threat to Khan and Zeeshan. In the threatening call made to Zeeshan's public relations office in Bandra East last Friday, he demanded ransom and threatened to attack both of them.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

