Salman Khan fans call him ‘man with golden heart’ after video of Sikandar star gifting cycles to kids goes viral; WATCH

If you know Salman Khan, you would agree that he loves to be around kids. Every year, the actor celebrates his birthday with his niece Ayat. On Eid this year, when he came to greet his fans from his home, the superstar was seen indulging in a sweet conversation with the little girl. Now, a video is going viral in which Khan is seen buying cycles for his little admirers. His sweet gesture made his fans call him ‘man with a golden heart.’ Check it out!

On April 16, 2025, a video of Salman Khan went viral online. The clip, which was posted by the superstar’s close friend Saajan Singh, showcased him walking into a popular sports store along with a couple of excited kids. As the video proceeds, we see the bhaijaan of Bollywood interacting with the lovely kids, probably asking them about their preferences.

He then walks towards the area where all the cycles are on display. Upon having a serious discussion with the kids, the Tiger 3 actor and his little fans were finally able to make their decision. The children were gifted their brand-new bikes, all thanks to the Sikandar star.

Soon after the video went viral, Salman’s fans took to the comments section and showered him with love and praise. A user commented that he is “Man with a golden heart,” while another noted that Khan loves kids a lot. A third penned, “He is not just a hero; he's our heart,” while a fourth stated, “This is SALMAN KHAN, a true hero.” Several others also lauded his sweet gesture and stated that he has a big heart.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman was last seen in the action-drama film Sikandar. Helmed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Kishore, Jatin Sarna, and Sanjay Kapoor.

Earlier, a report by Mid-Day also suggested that Khan will be reuniting with Sanjay Dutt, but this time for a big-budget Hollywood thriller.

