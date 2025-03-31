Salman Khan waves at fans on Eid from his glass-enclosed balcony amid death threats; don’t miss him being the cutest mamu: WATCH

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of threats, which could be triggering for some readers.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan continues his Eid tradition of greeting fans, but this year came with a twist. Amid several death threats, the Sikandar actor appeared behind a bulletproof glass-enclosed balcony at his Galaxy Apartments, ensuring safety while still connecting with his fans. Adding to the special moment was his adorable niece Ayat, who stole hearts with her presence. Salman, as always, embraced his role as the cutest mamu, making the festive occasion even more adorable.

In the viral video, Salman Khan steps onto his glass-enclosed balcony to greet his fans on Eid, and he is joined by his adorable niece Ayat. He waves at the crowd and sweetly encourages her to do the same. She stands beside him, curiously observing the sea of fans below.

The superstar then salutes and greets everyone with folded hands, making the moment even more heartwarming. Dressed in a classic white Pathani, he shares a few adorable interactions with Ayat Sharma, making the video the cutest.

Salman also took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video of himself greeting fans from his balcony, joined by his niece Ayat and nephew Ahil. In the clip, a massive crowd of fans eagerly gathered outside his residence, cheering for the superstar.

He is also seen helping little Ayat stand on the balcony as she struggles to catch a glimpse of his fans. Sharing the video, he expressed his gratitude, writing, "Shukriya Thank you aur sab ko Eid Mubarak!"

Earlier, a viral video showcased the heightened security at Salman Khan’s residence, revealing that his balcony is now fully enclosed with bulletproof glass for added protection amid ongoing threats.

Meanwhile, Salman treated fans to his much-anticipated action thriller Sikandar as an Eid release. Directed by Ghajini fame AR Murugadoss, the film features Rashmika Mandanna in her first collaboration with the superstar, along with Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, and Sathyaraj in key roles.

Released just yesterday (March 30), Sikandar opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granted it a ‘UA 13+’ rating, with a certified runtime of 2 hours, 15 minutes, and 47 seconds. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film blends high-octane action with an intense storyline, making it a festive treat for Salman’s fans.

