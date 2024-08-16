Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor’s throwback PIC with David Dhawan from Chori Chori Sapno Mein song shoot is unmissable

Today, August 16, 2024, marks the birthday of Varun Dhawan’s father, David Dhawan. On the special occasion, the filmmaker, who is highly popular for the comedy genre, received a lot of love from the industry. Karisma Kapoor dropped a priceless throwback picture with Salman Khan and the director from the shoot of their song Chori Chori Sapno Mein.

Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture from the sets of the 2000 film Chal Mere Bhai. In the photograph, she was seen posing alongside Salman Khan and David Dhawan. Karisma used the audio of the song Chori Chori Sapno Mein in the background of her story and wrote, “Happy Birthday Davidji. On location of this very song.”

Have a look at Karisma’s story!

David Dhawan celebrated his birthday by having lunch with his family and friends. Ramesh Taurani posted a group picture from the occasion on his Stories. The picture showed the birthday boy in the midst of cutting a cake while being surrounded by Varun Dhawan, Rohit Dhawan, Sajid Nadiadwala, Anees Bazmee, and others.

Ramesh Taurani wrote, “Happy Birthday Davidji have a great day and a blessed year, Thank you Lalli bhabhi for such a lovely lunch @muradkhetani #rohitdhawan #lallidhawan @rumijaffery @varundvn #sajidnadiadwala @aneesbazmee @shashiranjan3010.”

On the work front, David Dhawan is all set to reunite with Varun Dhawan for a comic entertainer. It is being produced by Ramesh Taurani and also stars actress Mrunal Thakur. According to an exclusive report in Pinkvilla, the movie is titled Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. A source close to the development revealed that it is a family film revolving around a love triangle.

The source stated, “David Dhawan has cracked a concept that’s fresh and original and is confident to recreate the magic of comedies on the big screen again.” Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is gearing up to release in theaters on October 2, 2025. The first shooting schedule has already been wrapped.

The film will be the father-son duo’s fourth collaboration after the films Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, and Coolie No. 1.

