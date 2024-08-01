Salman Khan offered Nikkhil Advani a job after his fallout with Karan Johar; Kal Ho Naa Ho director calls actor ‘messiah of the industry’

Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho’s director Nikkhil Advani may have started his career with YRF and Dharma films, but after a fallout with Karan Johar, they parted ways. The moment he stepped out of KJo’s camp, Salman Khan offered to help him restart his career. The director opened up about this in a recent interview.

Talking to Galatta Plus, Nikkhil Advani stated that people suspected he had not directed one of the most-loved films of the Dharma camp, Kal Ho Naa Ho. Hence, he wanted to prove to the world and went on to direct Salaam-e-Ishq. He himself called it an ‘outcome of arrogance’ and said that since people feel he did not direct the Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho, he will direct six love stories.

“One will be a Mani Ratnam type love story, one will be a Gulzar type, one will be Karan Johar type, one will be a Kundan Shah type. So, I said I will direct six love stories. Sunil Manchanda (producer) gave me the option. He said, ‘Let’s make something like Love Actually’,” added the filmmaker.

Unfortunately, Salaam-e-Ishq did not do well at the box office after which he got a call from Rohan Sippy to make Chandni Chowk To China which again flopped. But Nikkhil admitted that he had become friends with Akshay Kumar by then who offered to work with Nikkhil on his next film as well.

“Akshay called me and said, ‘What are you doing next? I am doing your next film. I love your energy. We got it wrong but we’ll get it right’. We started doing Patiala House. Beautiful film, lovely father-son story, Akshay had four flops, one of them being Tees Maar Khan. Nobody came to watch Patiala House. Today, when it plays on satellite, Akshay calls me up and says ‘Kya picture banayi hai (what a movie)!'” he shared.

Talking about his future projects, Nikkhil Advani is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie Vedaa starring John Abraham, Tamanaah Bhatia, and Sharvari Wagh.

