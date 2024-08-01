Did you know Shah Rukh Khan used to call Kal Ho Naa Ho 'rubbish'? Nikkhil Advani shares he said Devdas was 'fantastic'

Nikhil Advani made his directorial debut with the 2003 movie, Kal Ho Naa Ho. The romantic-drama film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Preity Zinta in key roles. While the evergreen movie became a commercial success, SRK thought it was ‘rubbish’.

During a recent interview, the Salaam-e-Ishq director revealed why Shah Rukh said so about his debut film. Read on!

Shah Rukh Khan has a habit of humorously criticizing films, says Nikhil Advani

Acclaimed Bollywood director and producer Nikhil Advani was recently in an interview with Galatta Plus. While talking about his film career, he shared his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan. The filmmaker revealed that the Pathaan star has a habit of criticizing the movies he is working on at that moment.

Nikhil divulged that while he was working on Mohabbatein as an associate director with SRK, King Khan was also doing Hey Ram. He further added that the Jawan actor has a habit of coming for meetings and saying that the film he is making with you is rubbish and they should see the other movie. “In Kal Ho Naa Ho, he said Devdas is fantastic, Kal Ho Naa Ho is rubbish. So, he has that habit,” Nikhil shared.

Nikhil Advani’s Vedaa gets censor certificate

The filmmaker is eagerly waiting for the release of his upcoming movie Vedaa. A couple of days ago, the movie finally got certified U/A by the revising committee of the Central Board of Film Certification without a single cut.

A source close to Pinkvilla shared, “The makers have been advised to put a disclaimer at the beginning and the entire content has got a clean chit from the certification body. The team of Vedaa is very happy with the smooth process and appreciates the fact that the CBFC team could relate to the important issue they are trying to address through the film.”

The action-drama film stars John Abraham, Sharvari, Abhishek Banerjee, and Tamannaah Bhatia in key roles and is inspired by true events. The film is scheduled to release on August 15, 2024.

