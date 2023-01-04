Salman Khan’s entry in Pathaan to revealing Alia Bhatt’s nickname: 10 FUN tweets from Shah Rukh Khan’s #AskSRK

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is undeniably one of the most loved and popular actors. Not only has he won over fans with his charm and acting skills, but also with his humility, wit, and intellect. If you follow Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter, you must already be aware that he often hosts ‘Ask SRK’ sessions during which he replies to his fans’ questions. Shah Rukh is the undisputed king of witty comebacks, and never fails to amaze us with his responses. Some leave us in awe of his humility and intellect, while some make us laugh out loud because his sense of humour is so on point! Shah Rukh Khan completes 13 years on Twitter

Today, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter to share that he has completed 13 years on the microblogging platform. He tweeted, “Realised it’s 13yrs on twitter. It’s been fun with all of u & fan clubs loving me so much. Mixed with good wishes, suggestions, memes, re-edits, expectations, unsolicited advice & some unsavoury behaviour…to all of u my best wishes to make a good life in the real world. #Pathan.” He then hosted a quick AskSRK session on Twitter, during which he won our hearts with his responses. Fans asked him about his upcoming film Pathaan, Salman Khan’s cameo in the movie, as well as Atlee’s Jawan. Take a look at some of the most fun and hilarious replies that SRK gave during the #AskSRK session. Shah Rukh Khan’s reply to a fan’s request for Jawan teaser Shah Rukh Khan asked his fans to keep the questions light-hearted and fun as he didn’t want anything serious to begin the year with. One of his fans asked about Jawan teaser, and whether the teaser would release with Pathaan. “#AskSRK can we get Jawaaan teaser with #Pathaan,” asked the fan. Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, “Kyon…it’s not get one free with the other scheme mere bhai….”

Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan about Salman Khan’s entry in Pathaan Salman Khan will have a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan. A fan asked about Salman’s entry in the movie, and wrote, “Pathan me SALMAN KHAN ki entry kab hogi ? #AskSrk.” Shah Rukh gave a hilarious reply that read, “#Pathaan is an interactive movie whenever you want bhai to come in the film use the QR code on the ticket and he will come in the film.”

Script suggestion for Jawan One of Shah Rukh Khan’s fans wrote that he wants to see Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi dancing to Vaathi Coming song. “#AskSRK Jawan Me Vijay ke sath Vaathi Coming pr Dance Numer chahiye,” wrote the fan. Shah Rukh Khan replied, “Aur koi script suggestion???”

Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan’s banter A fan was curious why Alia Bhatt calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘SR’. “Why Alia calls you just SR..? #AskSRK.” Shah Rukh replied, “Could mean sweet& romantic or maybe senior & respected or maybe just shah rukh.” Alia Bhatt also replied to this, and wrote, “More like sweet and respected :) But from 25th Jan I’m going to switch to calling you Pathaan See I’m so creative na.” Shah Rukh Khan responded, “Done lil one. And I am now going to call u lil Amma Bhatt Kapoor!”

Shah Rukh Khan calls Hrithik Roshan his inspiration Shah Rukh Khan’s fan asked him about Hrithik Roshan’s physique. “Hrithik aajkl apni body dikha rha.. aapko challenge kar rha hai Duggu Ek reply de do use #AskSRK,” wrote a fan, to which SRK replied, “Arre Duggu is my inspiration for the body….!!”

Shah Rukh Khan’s reply to a Twitter user who calls Pathaan a ‘disaster’ A Twitter user dissed Pathaan, and asked Shah Rukh Khan to retire from acting. Instead of getting furious, SRK had a hilarious reply for this as well! “Pathan disaster already Retirement lelo,” wrote the social media user, to which Shah Rukh replied, “Beta badhon se aise baat nahi karte!!”

One word for Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone When a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan to tweet one word for his Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “She is so nice it’s unbelievable….”

On how much Shah Rukh Khan earns One fan was curious to know how much Shah Rukh Khan earns in a month. “Ek mahine mein kitna kama lete hain? #AskSRK,” tweeted a fan. Shah Rukh Khan answered, “Pyaar Beshumaar kamata hoon….har din,” and his reply has won us over!

Shah Rukh Khan tweets about Thalapathy Vijay A fan asked, “What about Thalapathy Vijay,” and in response, Shah Rukh Khan wrote that he too sweet. “He is too sweet and quiet. Fed me lovely dinner also….,” read Shah Rukh’s tweet.

SRK’s fans asks him on a Pathaan movie date One of Shah Rukh Khan’s fans asked him if he would join her to watch Pathaan. “Mere sath pathaan movie dekhoge ?? #AskSRK,” asked the fan. Shah Rukh khan tweeted, “25 January ko main thoda busy rahunga…maybe when u go to see it third time will come along….”

Shah Rukh Khan's work front On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. This film marks his comeback on the big screen after over four years, and it will release on 25th January 2023. SRK also has Jawan and Dunki in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Aryan Khan and Nora Fatehi are dating? Here's why netizens believe so