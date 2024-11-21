Salman Khan’s ex-GF Somy Ali admits Deepika Padukone discussed mental health when ‘no actor had the courage’; praises Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan for THIS reason

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to depression.

Comedian Samay Raina’s YouTube show India’s Got Latent made waves after a contestant joked about Deepika Padukone’s depression. In response, Somy Ali praised the Singham Again actress for speaking out on mental health when others didn’t, claiming she deserves awards for it. She also lauded Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan as the industry’s most intellectually talented celebrities.

Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali recently shared her thoughts on mental health advocacy, highlighting Deepika Padukone's brave decision to openly discuss her struggles. She emphasized that when DP spoke about her battle with depression and suicidal thoughts, it was a groundbreaking moment for both the industry and the world.

Despite this, she pointed out how the Fighter actress faced ridicule and was unfairly labeled as seeking publicity rather than receiving the empathy she deserved. Somy, who has also faced similar responses for speaking candidly, expressed that while she wasn’t shocked by the backlash, it remains disheartening.

The actress continued to praise Deepika Padukone for her courage in speaking out about mental health, despite facing backlash. She told IANS, “She should be placed on a pedestal, given awards, and shown the utmost respect—not just for speaking out but for creating a mental health foundation.”

Somy Ali, who personally experienced the pain of watching her mother suffer from mental health issues, expressed deep admiration for DP's stand. She reflected that if more actors had taken such a stand earlier, figures like Parveen Babi, who struggled with paranoid schizophrenia, might still be with us today.

“I thank Deepika for taking a stand—a stand no actor of her generation had the courage to take. If someone had done so years ago, perhaps Parveen Babi would still be alive today, taking her medication for paranoid schizophrenia,” she said.

Somy also expressed her admiration for Aamir Khan, calling him one of the most intellectually talented celebrities in the industry, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and a few others. She praised their progressive outlook, particularly in addressing important societal issues.

She said, "This is why I have always considered Aamir Khan to be one of the most intellectually talented celebrities in the industry, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and a few others."

Concluding her thoughts, she emphasized the importance of mental health care, stating that everyone should have therapy sessions at least once a week for their well-being.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has been a vocal advocate for mental health, openly sharing her own struggles with depression over the years. In addition to speaking out, she founded The Live Love Laugh Foundation, which is dedicated to raising awareness and supporting mental health initiatives.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

