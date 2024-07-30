Sarfira's Radhikka Madan recalls criticism over her uneven Jawline: 'In my mind, I’m still Kareena Kapoor'

Rahikka Madan is currently enjoying the success of her film, Sarfira, for which she received critical acclaim. Recently, she spoke about her experience with cosmetic fillers and discussed the trolling she faced regarding her appearance and also revealed if she would ever prefer getting surgeries.

Sarfira actress Radhikka Madan talks about getting criticism for her looks

In an interview with News18 Showsha, Radhikka, who has deliberately chosen to resist the pressures of vanity, shared that she does not look down on her peers who have undergone cosmetic procedures. The English Medium actress mentioned that she "does not judge those who opt for such enhancements because they can boost confidence and improve self-image", which she believes is very important.

Reflecting on her decision to resist the beauty standards prevalent in the showbiz industry, despite many around her conforming to them, the Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video actress shared that she never felt compelled to do so.

She remarked that, at the time, she didn’t see the need for it. She recalled how people would comment on her "slightly uneven jawline", questioning whether they expected her to measure it with a scale.

Radhikka Madan on undergoing cosmetic procedure

However, she added that if she decides to undergo a cosmetic procedure in the future, she would do so without much hesitation. She admitted that while she doesn’t feel the need for such changes now, her perspective might shift in a few years. She mentioned that it would depend on how she views herself at that time.

On getting cosmetic surgery, she added, “I still don’t buy it but maybe I will after a few years. I don’t know but I may just get it done. It all depends on the kind of self-image I have at that point. I wish it remains the way it is right now. In my mind, I’m still Kareena Kapoor. And even if it’s not, I won’t judge myself. So, I’m pretty much okay with all of that".

Besides receiving advice on cosmetic procedures, she revealed that she also got numerous unsolicited suggestions for advancing her career in the entertainment industry.

