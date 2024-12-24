Shaan and his wife Radhika Mukherji confirm ‘no damage’ hours after terrifying firing incident in their building; ‘It was a close call...’

In a shocking turn of events, a fire broke out at the Fortune Enclave building in Bandra, Mumbai, which also houses singer Shaan. While the terrifying incident took place on the 7th floor, the singer and his wife, Radhika Mukherji were sleeping at their home on the 11th floor. During a recent interaction, the couple detailed about the ordeal that took place.

“The fire broke out on the seventh floor around 12.30am. We were asleep and were woken up around 1 am. Most of the people in the building, seventh floor and below, had gone down. We were told to go to the terrace, but since the terrace was locked and the smoke was mounting, we took refuge at our neighbor, Mrs Kazi’s home, on the 14th floor. Unfortunately, they were stuck too. We were there for about 40 minutes until the fireman came up and they took us down,” revealed Shaan.

As per an official, four fire engines and other fire-fighting vehicles were rushed to the spot and the fire was extinguished after efforts for nearly 2.5 hours. The musician further added that the 7th floor was completely devastated by the fire, while the 6th and 8th floors were partially burned. The singer assured that not much damage had been caused to the building and that their home was fine.

During the interaction, Shaan’s wife, Radhika Mukherji also shared that their younger son, Maahi was out then and their elder son, Soham woke them up. She noted that apart from them, their two house helps, and two pets were to be rescued.

“Panic is inevitable in such situations, but we tried to stay as informed and prepared as possible,” she said. She went on to reveal that they switched off all the mains and covered their faces with wet clothes to minimize smoke inhalation. While they tried to reach the higher floors, they couldn’t make it beyond the 15th floor because of the overwhelming smoke.

While Radhika admitted to panic, her husband Shaan and Soham kept their calm and made calls to the fire brigade; only to be reassured that they were on the site already. She also expressed her gratitude towards Ashish Shelar, Khar police station, and the fire brigade team for their incredible efforts.

"It was a close call, but their swift action ensured the situation was brought under control," she said further adding that their home is fine by God’s grace "with no damage of smoke and fire".

