Shaan’s Mumbai building catches fire, leaves 80-year-old woman in ICU; details inside

A massive fire broke out at Bollywood singer Shaan's Mumbai residence on Tuesday, December 24. Firefighters were swiftly deployed to the scene, working tirelessly to control the blaze. Tragically, the incident left an 80-year-old woman in critical condition and admitted to the ICU.

According to India Today, a fire erupted on the seventh floor of Fortune Enclave, a residential building in Bandra West, where famous playback singer Shaan resides on the 11th floor.

While it's unclear if Shaan was at home during the incident, no official statement has been released by him. An 80-year-old woman was rescued from the scene after struggling with breathing issues and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she remains in critical condition in the ICU.

The authorities were alerted to the fire around 1:45 am, prompting the dispatch of 10 fire trucks to tackle the blaze and evacuate residents. Preliminary investigations indicate that a short circuit might have sparked the fire, according to fire department officials. Both the police and fire services are actively investigating the incident.

Earlier, Shaan joined The Ranveer Show and shared insights about his journey in the music industry. Reflecting on his early career, the singer explained that when he started out, singers had little freedom to add their personal touch to a song. Composers like Anu Malik and Nadeem-Shravan would make all the creative decisions, and singers had to follow those directions strictly.

He mentioned that today, however, things have changed. Singers now have the liberty to infuse their own interpretations into songs, a shift that Shaan believes benefits modern-day vocalists. He also praised Arijit Singh’s unique style, particularly admiring his ability to create captivating outrolls in his songs, which, according to Shaan, adds a beautiful, almost hypnotic element to the music.

On the work front, Shaan made his debut as a playback singer in 1999 with the song Musu Musu Hasi from the film Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, which quickly gained popularity.

Over the years, he has lent his voice to numerous hit Bollywood tracks, including O Humdum Suniyo Re from Saathiya, Kuch To Hua Hai from Kal Ho Naa Ho, Main Hoon Don from Don - The Chase Begins Again, and Chaand Sifarish from Fanaa, among many others.

