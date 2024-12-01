Shabana Azmi recalls Rajesh Khanna standing in queues under chilling temperature, sleeping on floors with no toilets for a film shoot: ‘He couldn’t be like I am a superstar’

Rajesh Khanna is also known as the 'first superstar in Hindi cinema' and has an unmatched level of popularity. He had a major fan following and defined an era in the film industry. But, recently, Shabana Azmi, who worked with him in the 1983 movie Avtaar, recalled her experience working with him under challenging circumstances where he faced the same difficulties as others and didn't take advantage of his 'stardom.'

In a candid interview with Radio Nasha, veteran actress Shabana Azmi recalled her challenging time shooting the popular song Chalo Bulaawa Aaya Hai from her 1983 film Avtaar, which has made a special place in the hearts of devotees of Vaishno Devi shrine.

The actress shared that the place wasn't much developed during those times. So, the cast, including the lead actor Rajesh Khanna, shot in difficult conditions without complaining.

The Neerja actress described that the film shoot required the cast to trek to the temple located at a height. Modern-day facilities like helicopter services weren't available back then. Moreover, since it was situated in Jammu and Kashmir, the chilly weather and lack of other facilities made it difficult for them.

"Shooting for 'Chalo Bulaawa Aaya Hai' for Avtaar was filled with hardships. During those days, there were no helicopter services, so we had to trek to reach the temple. There were no toilets on the way. It was an extremely difficult situation, "she recounted.

She questioned the host if he could imagine a superstar like Rajesh Khanna lining up in queues with 'Dalda dabbas' and shooting in chilling weather. Shabana added that their team slept on floors in Dharamshala, and even 12 layers of blankets were not enough to prevent them from the cold, still they all did their work.

Highlighting the Anand actor's grounded nature and commitment to work despite tough conditions, she mentioned, "At that point in time, Rajesh Khanna couldn't be like, 'I am a superstar.' We all did it in the spirit."

For those unaware, the film played an important role in reviving Khanna's career after his career graph went down in the late 1970s. It made way for him to reclaim his stardom as he got hit films further like Souten and Agar Tum Na Hote.

Shabana Azmi has often shared a close friendship with Khanna, and together, the duo worked in seven films, entertaining audiences with their camaraderie.

