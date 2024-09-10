Shabana Azmi sends 'tons of positive energy' to Saiyami Kher after she loses bag with her Ironman gear, days before her crucial race in Berlin

Saiyami Kher is an ace actress but more than acting, she has a special place in her heart for sports. This is probably why she decided to challenge herself and prepare for the Ironman competition. She has been training for months for race day which is on September 15 in Berlin. But days before the race, she lost the bag with all her Ironman gear. After she vented out her frustration on social media, the veteran actress joined her in chiding the airlines for such irresponsible behavior.

On September 9, the Ghoomer actress took to X (formerly Twitter) and penned that despite her losing the bag with all the crucial gear she would be needing for the race, the airline hasn’t been of any help. Saiyami Kher tweeted, “Unbelievably frustrated with @Icelandair. My bag with all my Ironman gear is missing. I’ve had zero help from the airport or website. This gear is crucial—I’ve trained in it for months. If it doesn’t arrive soon, I'll have to repurchase everything. Such a pain before my race.”

Take a look:

Today, veteran Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi showed her support on social media. Sharing a screengrab of Kher’s tweet, the Bun Tikki actress penned on Instagram, “How horrifying is this freak case. We know how hard you have been training for the last 6 months for the #Ironman Race in Berlin. Sending you tons of positive energy. This endurance test needn’t have started right from the travel. I am sure your misplaced luggage will teach you in 24 hrs. Lots of (love).”

Advertisement

Take a look:

Azmi also took to X to appeal to netizens to help Saiyami at such a crucial time.

The Sharmajee Ki Beti actress was overwhelmed to see the love Azmi sent her. Hence, she reposted her tweet and thanked the senior star. Kher also gave an update and mentioned that sadly, the airline has been on no help and they are still tracing the bag.

Take a look:

Earlier, Milind Soman completed the Ironman triathlon. With this race, Saiyami Kher will be the first Bollywood actor to participate in Ironman 70.3, also known as a Half Ironman.

ALSO READ: Saiyami Kher says she has been appreciated by big filmmakers for Ghoomer but it didn't translate into movie offers