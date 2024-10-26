Shah Rukh Khan was disappointed with his helicopter entry in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, reveals Nikkhil Advani; ‘He thought he is going to jump off...'

Nikkhil Advani worked as an assistant director for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Recently, he shared that Shah Rukh Khan, who had a grand helicopter entry in the film, was disappointed over it. He recalled it happened because SRK initially thought he had to jump from the helicopter while coming out to meet his mother in the film. But it just ended when he normally steps out

Shah Rukh Khan's iconic entry in the film is still remembered by fans. In an interview on Cyrus Says' YouTube channel, the filmmaker said that King Khan had a vision for his entry, but it didn't come true, which upset him.

He recounted, “When we told him that his entry in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is with the helicopter. He thought he is going to jump off the helicopter, while he just had to step down. The scene was more about Jaya Bachchan that she gets to know about the arrival of her son as soon as he touches the ground.”

Nikkhil also worked with the megastar in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Mohabbatein. Moreover, he directed him in the 2003 Hit film Kal Ho Naa Ho.

All these romantic films played a vital role in earning Khan the title of 'King of Romance' in Bollywood. However, he claimed that behind the scenes, Khan often intended to try some different genres or roles on-screen and hated love stories.

Apart from KSG, he shared an anecdote from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and revealed that SRK himself choreographed the popular basketball scene of the film where 'Rahul' and 'Anjali' were introduced to the audience.

Consequently, the actor got credit for it in the credits part of the film. He said, "In the beginning of the film, he gets credit for thrills. It is because he treated the basketball sequence in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai like an action scene. He choreographed it."

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King by Sujoy Ghosh. For the first time in the film, he will share the screen space with his daughter, Suhana Khan.

