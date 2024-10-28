Shah Rukh Khan’s King Uncle co-star Susmita Mukherjee says he has ‘Godly’ energy, recalls superstar taking wife Gauri on a ride between shots: 'Itne cute hai ye'

In his extensive film career, Shah Rukh Khan has worked with several senior stars and one among them is Susmita Mukherjee. The celebs were seen in the 1993 action-comedy film King Uncle, directed by Rakesh Roshan. During a recent interview, the actress went down memory lane and recalled how SRK and Gauri Khan would go on the merry-go-round in between shots when they were shooting for the movie. She also called King Khan, ‘a wonderful person’.

Susmita Mukherjee is a senior Bollywood star who played the role of Shanti in King Uncle. While having a conversation with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, she went down memory lane and shared that they were shooting in Fantasy Land, and at that time, Shah Rukh Khan wasn’t married. She recalled Gauri Khan was wearing a small frock and they came back from that merry-go-round, huffing and puffing, in between shots.

She further stated that the Jawan actor is a wonderful person adding that he's genuine from the heart. When the host stated that his fans are in awe of the ‘good man’, the Patna Shuklla actress added that one can’t be so unless the aura of the person is so strong. “It’s devic, it’s called Godly, the energy that he has, he's so wonderful,” she stated adding that after the film, she didn’t get a chance to meet King Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming actioner, King with Suhana Khan. The movie will mark his daughter’s big screen debut after she stepped into showbiz with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. According to reports, the team will be making an official announcement of the film on the Pathaan star’s birthday i.e. November 2, 2024. A report by Mid-Day stated that the first shooting schedule is set to begin in January in Budapest, owing to its cold weather.

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, King will be backed by Siddharth Anand. The action-thriller will showcase Khan as a don with Suhana serving as his protégé. Munjya actor Abhay Verma is set to portray her love interest while Abhishek Bachchan is expected to play an antagonist in the upcoming movie.

