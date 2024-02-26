Govinda is one of the most celebrated and extremely talented actors we’ve ever had in Bollywood. He is a cynosure to reckon with, courtesy of the remarkable cult films he has treated his fans with over the years. The actor has always been loved for his apt timing in slapstick comedy and infectious dance moves. Though the list is quite long, we are taking a look at the 10 best Govinda movies that have audiences’ hearts.

10 best Govinda movies that one can never get enough of

1. Partner (2007)

Cast: Salman Khan, Govinda, Lara Dutta, Katrina Kaif, Rajpal Yadav, Dalip Tahil, Puneet Issar, Rajat Bedi

Director: David Dhawan

IMDb Rating: 5.8

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Release date: July 20, 2007

It has been more than 17 years since the release of David Dhawan’s directorial, Partner, yet it continues to rule the list of top Govinda comedy movies. The film featured Salman Khan as the love guru and Govinda as his client who wants to woo his crush, Priya played by Katrina Kaif. The complete family entertainer makes it a worth-watch with its quirky dialogues, hilarious scenes, and infectious music.

2. Bhagham Bhag (2006)

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Sharat Saxena

Director: Priyadarshan

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Release Date: December 22, 2006

It goes without saying that Bhagham Bhag is one of the best Govinda movies which has given us all ample amount of belly laughs. The film has a perfect blend of romance, thrill, and comedy. The film revolves around a theater group who goes to London for a play and what follows is all filled with entertainment and laughter ride. Bhagam Bhag has to top the Akshay Kumar and Govinda comedy movies list showcasing the perfect camaraderie between the two.

3. Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hai (2000)

Cast: Govinda, Sonali Bendre, Rinke Khanna, Milind Gunaji, Supriya Karnik, Shivaji Satam, Reema Lagoo, Shakti Kapoor, Himani Shivpuri

Director: Mahesh Manjrekar

IMDb Rating: 4.9/10

Movie Genre: Comedy and Drama

Release Date: October 13, 2000

Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hai is another Govinda super hit movie that has not only proved his versatility but also broke his usual image of a comedy actor. The film unravels around an interesting story of an innocent man, Ganga who is raised by a foster couple in a village. What happens when is brought back to his family in the city is there for the audience to watch out for.

4. Hadh Kar Di Aapne (2000)

Cast: Govinda, Rani Mukerji, Johny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Satish Kaushik, Tinnu Anand, Avtar Gill

Director: Manoj Agrawal

IMDb Rating: 5.3/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Release Date: April 14, 2000

If you’re looking to watch an evergreen and one of the best Govinda comedy movies, then Hadh Kar Di Aapne can never disappoint you. The romantic comedy led by him alongside Rani Mukerji is a rollercoaster ride and never offers a single dull moment and is worth a re-watch. The film begins with Raj, a detective who goes on a Europe trip to investigate his friend's case, where he ends up falling in love. The music and epic comedy in the film make it an absolute entertainer.

5. Haseena Maan Jayegi (1999)

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Kader Khan, Paresh Rawal, Satish Kaushik, Aruna Irani, Anupam Kher, Ashish Vidyarthi, Aashif Sheikh

Director: David Dhawan

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Romance

Release Date: June 25, 1999

The Sanjay Dutt and Govinda movie, Haseena Maan Jayegi is a typical David Dhawan comedy film that revolves around two brothers who are sent to Goa for work. However, both of them fall in love and make an effort to impress the girl's father. The Govinda Sanjay Dutt movie has all the aspects that can never cease you to entertain and is a complete family entertainer.

6. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998)

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Raveena Tandon, Ramya Krishnan, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, Satish Kaushik, Sharat Saxena, Rakesh Bedi, Sushma Seth, Asrani

Director: David Dhawan

IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Musical

Release Date: October 16, 1998

The golden era of the 90s was when Govinda and David Dhawan collaborated often and delivered films to be celebrated by cinephiles across generations. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the Govinda double role movie, starred megastar Amitabh Bachchan alongside him. The dose of entertainment got doubled with both the stars in dual roles and is celebrated even years after. From comedy timing to the iconic classic song of Kisi Disco Mein Jaayein, the movie never gets older.

7. Dulhe Raja (1998)

Cast: Govinda, Raveena Tandon, Kader Khan, Prem Chopra, Mohnish Behl, Johny Lever, Asrani, Dinesh Hingoo

Director: Harmesh Malhotra

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama and Romance

Release Date: July 10, 1998

The Govinda, Kader Khan, Raveena Tandon movies list has to shine with the mention of the iconic classic, Dulhe Raja. One of the best Govinda comedy movies, Dulhe Raja narrates the story of Raja who starts his small restaurant right next to a luxurious hotel. The situation gets even worse and hilarious when he decides to marry the restaurateur’s daughter. The conflict between Kader Khan and Govinda and several iconic scenes make it an iconic film.

8. Hero no. 1 (1997)

Cast: Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Kader Khan, Paresh Rawal, Satish Shah, Tiku Talsania, Rakesh Bedi, Himani Shivpuri, Shakti Kapoor, Dinesh Hingoo

Director: David Dhawan

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical

Release Date: February 21, 1997

Yet another one of the amazing Govinda and Kader Khan movies, Hero No. 1, helmed by David Dhawan never gets old. The film is a sweet love story that revolves around a wealthy businessman who disguises himself to do the household chores for the sake of his love. The chemistry between Karisma Kapoor and Govinda with a typical comedy flavor of the 90s, the film has it all.

9. Coolie No. 1 (1995)

Cast: Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tiku Talsania

Director: David Dhawan

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Romance

Release Date: June 30, 1995

It won’t be wrong to say that there was no stopping Dhawan and Govinda back then, as they smashed the box office yet again with Coolie No 1. Touted as one of the best Govinda comedy movies, Coolie No 1 has attained cult status for itself over the years, with it being remade in 2020 with Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan.

10. Swarg (1990)

Cast: Rajesh Khanna, Govinda, Madhavi, Juhi Chawla, Dilip Dhawan, Neena Gupta, Mahesh Anand, Arun Bakshi

Director: David Dhawan

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Movie Genre: Drama

Release Date: May 2, 1990

In a long list of best Govinda movies, Swarg definitely needs a special mention. This one may not have Govinda in his usual comedy flavor, yet the film unleashes his versatility and excellence in his craft. In the film, he was seen sharing screen space with the legendary Rajesh Khanna where he plays Krishna who worships his Sahabji, but circumstances lead to his ouster from the house. The film has its fair share of drama and entertainment as Krishna works hard and makes a successive comeback to restore his Sahabji’s honor.

Well, in an illustrious long career, Govinda has given numerous films for us to cherish and celebrate. Though Cinephiles misses him on-screen, it goes without saying that these hand-picked best Govinda movies from his long filmography are worth watching and have not only attained a cult status but also a great re-watch value.

Do let us know your favorite movie of Govinda in the comments section.

