Shahid Kapoor’s maniac energy in BTS rehearsal video of Deva track Bhasad Macha leaves fans in compare mode; 'After Hrithik...'

Shahid Kapoor's dancing skills are something we all are aware of, and his latest track Bhasad Macha from Deva is yet another testament to the same. Recently, the actor took to Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes rehearsal video of the track, and his maniac energy has left fans comparing him to the War 2 actor, with fans saying, 'After Hrithik Roshan, he is the best dancer in Bollywood.'

In the BTS video shared by Shahid Kapoor, he can be seen donning a grey t-shirt, joggers, and a hat, practicing his Bhasad Macha song dance steps with Bosco Martis and fellow dancers.

See the video here:

Netizens were quick to chime into the comments section. One fan wrote, "Rehearsal BTS hits differently." One fan wrote, "You in BTS, energy level on top." One fan wrote, "It's always so much fun to see you while in rehearsal." One fan wrote, "After Hrithik sir he is best dance of bollywood." One person commented, "My Rockstar @shahidkapoor is the best Dancer in the world."

In the first track from Deva, Shahid Kapoor sets the dance floor ablaze with his electrifying performance in Bhasad Macha, and his chemistry with Pooja Hegde adds an extra charm to the song.

The song, Bhasad Macha, features vocals by Mika Singh, Vishal Mishra, and Jyotica Tangri, with music composed by Vishal Mishra and lyrics penned by Raj Shekhar.

The music video showcases Shahid in his cop avatar, dancing to quirky lyrics and lively beats at a wedding. Pooja Hegde, stunning in a white lehenga, joins Shahid in this vibrant number.

The song highlights their playful chemistry as they dance to the steps choreographed by Bosco Martis. Deva is all set to hit theaters on January 31, 2025.

