Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri are like 'family' to us, says Shalini Passi of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives; reveals her husband studied with superstar

Delhi-based art collector Shalini Passi became a sensation after her debut in the third season of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, released this year. Do you know that the socialite has a connection to King Khan? Shalini recently shared that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri are like 'family' and revealed her husband Sanjay Passi studied with the superstar.

In a new interview with India Today, Shalini Passi revealed details about her bond with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. She stated that her husband Sanjay Passi and Gauri were neighbors in Delhi. Both of them grew up together in the national capital.

"Shah Rukh and my husband studied together. My son (Robin Passi) and Aryan (Khan) also went to university together. We are very close; they are like family to us," Shalini said.

Talking about Gauri, Shalini Passi expressed that the interior designer is quite grounded in her nature as her father was in the army. The Delhi socialite noted that it is quite a rare quality to maintain in the industry. The Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star called Gauri a "solid" person for her family and friends.

Shalini continued that when the film producer visits Delhi, she meets her friends from school and college.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 59th birthday on November 2, 2024. SRK cut his birthday cake at a low-key celebration with his wife, Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan. On the occasion, the superstar also interacted with his admirers at his fan event on Saturday.

SRK and Gauri have two sons, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan. Their daughter Suhana Khan made her Bollywood debut with The Archies in 2023.

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 premiered on October 18, 2024. It is available to watch on Netflix. The show originally stars Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sajdeh, and Neelam Kothari as the leads. The third season introduced Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Saha Chawla, and Shalini Passi who reside in Delhi.

Produced by Karan Johar under Dharmatic Entertainment, the first season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives was aired in 2020 and the second season was released in 2022.

