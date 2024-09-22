Sharvari recalls she was supposed to make her debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali: ‘Got shortlisted but then…’

Actress Sharvari Wagh is currently busy filming Alpha alongside Alia Bhatt. She is also enjoying the success of her recent films Munjya, Maharaj, and Vedaa. Wagh made her acting debut with Kabir Khan's The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye, but prior to that, she worked as an assistant director on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani. Recently, she revealed that she was initially set to make her debut with Bhansali and also "got shortlisted for the same, but the project didn't materialize due to technical reasons".

Now, in a chat with News18 Showsha, she revealed that she became an assistant director on the Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone starrer when she went in to audition for a film that was being produced by the filmmaker. “I was supposed to do a film with Sanjay sir’s production house. I had auditioned for that and had gotten shortlisted,” she recalls. However, things didn’t go as planned and the project was put on the backburner.

Talking about it, she says, “We did a couple of workshops and then there was a bit of pause on that film because of some technical reasons. They had to figure something out and rework on the script.

During that time, she mentioned asking if she could assist them. She noted that Bajirao Mastani was also in production, and she expressed her desire to intern on that film. They agreed and were very pleased to offer her the opportunity.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is busy shooting for Shiv Rawail's Alpha with Alia Bhatt. Alpha is part of YRF's action and reportedly will hit theaters in 2025. The duo recently wrapped up Kashmir schedule and shared picture from the sets and returned to Mumbai. Pinkvilla earlier revealed that Alia Bhat would portray a super-agent in the YRF Spy Universe, joining the ranks of Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Shah Rukh Khan.

Pinkvilla also reported that Bobby Deol had been cast as the antagonist, while Anil Kapoor was rumored to be part of the ensemble. The movie is directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra.

