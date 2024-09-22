THROWBACK: When Shah Rukh Khan revealed why he named his youngest son AbRam; ‘Humare ghar me humare desh jaisa…’

Shah Rukh Khan is truly the king of hearts and certainly knows how to win over his fans. He is blessed with three children: Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan. During a past appearance on a TV show, the Jawan actor shared the reason behind naming his youngest son, and the heartwarming explanation that he wants his kids to feel 'desh wala secularism in ghar' will totally melt your hearts.

During an old appearance on Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat, Khan was asked by a fan why he named his youngest son AbRam and what the name meant. He responded, "First of all, Hazrat Ibrahim in Islam is known as Abraham in the Bible, and in Judaism, it's Abram. I thought that since my wife (Gauri Khan) is Hindu and I am Muslim, we wanted our kids to feel a sense of secularism at home. Many people didn’t like it, and it became a controversy, but I believe that in our home, we have the same secularism as our country."

In an old interview with The New Indian Express, Shah Rukh Khan was asked how his life had changed after the birth of AbRam, especially since his youngest son was in the spotlight more than Aryan or Suhana. In response, Khan shared that AbRam enjoyed accompanying him in public, unlike Aryan and Suhana, who were more conscious of crowds.

He described finding a close friend in AbRam, calling him a little mad like himself, as they would jump around, shout, and play silly games. One of AbRam's favorite games was covering his face and asking, "Papa, where is AbRam?" Khan added that while fatherhood had made him more gentle, he had become even gentler with AbRam due to the child’s innocence.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is set to star in Sujoy Ghosh's King alongside Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma. The film is described as a high-octane action thriller, showcasing Khan in a rugged and intense role.

King revolves around a mentor-protégé relationship between Khan and Suhana, with Abhishek Bachchan portraying the antagonist. The film's music and background score are composed by Anirudh, while a top-tier team has been assembled to create the action sequences.

