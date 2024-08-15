Sharvari Wagh claims she does not want to be next Alia Bhatt for THIS reason: ‘Main kuch to sahi kar rahi hongi’

Following a series of successful films, Sharvari Wagh has established herself as a prominent figure in the industry, showcasing her potential as a talented actress. After her performances in Munjay and Maharaj, she is now featured in the action film Vedaa, directed by Nikhil Advani and co-starring John Abraham.

Recently, Sharvari appeared on a podcast interview with the youtuber Shubhankar Mishra. They talked about her movie choices, early life, and many other topics. In between, the interviewer said that she might be the next Alia Bhatt. To which, the actress said that she wants to be the example for others but Alia is definitely an inspiration for her. Let’s find out what Sharvari Wagh has to say about it.

In the interview, Sharvari said Alia Bhatt is a bonafide superstar but she wants to be Sharvari and hoped that someday people take her name as an example for others like they are doing with Alia’s today.

Meanwhile, the interview found similarities between Alia and Sharvari’s choices of films and asked her if she would like her career graph to look like hers. To which, Sharvari replied, “I am definitely inspired by her because when I see her movies in the theater, I already know that the movie is going to be outstanding and the acting performance will be better than that and we know that we won’t see Alia but a character on the screen.”

Sharvari expressed that from the moment she aspired to be an actress, her goal was to portray a variety of characters on screen, aiming to astonish the audience with her performances. She mentioned that she views it as a compliment when individuals remark that they did not recognize her, but rather the character she embodied on screen.

About Vedaa, the film is directed by Nikhil Advani and is written by Aseem Arrora and the storyline focuses on the casteism issue. The movie also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Kshitij Chauhan in the pivotal roles.

Vedaa is an action-packed film in which John plays the role of an ex-soldier from the Gorkha Regiment, who got court-martialed for not obeying orders. Meanwhile, Sharvari is playing the titular role of Vedaa, a girl who belongs to a family of Dalits and Dalits are oppressed by the higher class.

Meanwhile, Sharvari will be next seen in the female-led spy film Alpha and would share the screen with Alia Bhatt. Both will be part of the YRF Spy Universe. The filmmakers have recently officially announced the title of the movie, featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in lead roles.

The 50-second teaser video opens with the YRF Spy Universe logo and includes Alia’s strong voiceover revealing the title. It also gives a preview of the film’s engaging background music.

