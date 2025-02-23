Shraddha Kapoor poses with rumored beau Rahul Mody at wedding reception in Ahmedabad; enjoys 'unlimited' pani puri

Shraddha Kapoor and scriptwriter Rahul Mody’s rumored relationship has been in the headlines for a long time. The duo have been spotted together on various occasions, and the actress has even posted pictures with him. Shraddha further fueled the romance speculations as she posed with Rahul at a recent wedding reception in Ahmedabad. She also enjoyed ‘unlimited’ pani puri during the ceremony.

In a video that surfaced on fan pages on February 22, 2025, Shraddha Kapoor, dressed in a stunning golden ethnic outfit, was seen walking towards the stage at a wedding reception in Ahmedabad. She greeted the bride and groom as well as their families. The actress’ rumored beau, Rahul Mody, joined her on the stage. He donned a grey suit for the occasion. They posed together with the newlyweds.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody at a wedding reception:

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor also posted some pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram. However, they didn’t feature Rahul Mody. In the first photograph, she was seen eating pani puri and flaunting her look in the second and third pictures. In the last slide, Shraddha made a quirky expression for the camera as she enjoyed a kulhad drink.

In the caption, the Stree 2 star mentioned, “Ginna bhool gayi phir yaad aaya shaadi mein toh unlimited hoti hai (Forgot to count but then remembered there unlimited is allowed in wedding) #panipurilovers.” Have a look at the post!

Advertisement

Shraddha Kapoor often indulges in fun banter with netizens in the comments section of her posts, and this time was no different. One user asked her, “Sabse Acha kya laga food mein? (What did you like the most in food?) @shraddhakapoor,” to which she replied, “Pehli baar chena dahi wada khaya aur life badal gayi (Ate chena dahi vada for the first time and life changed).”

A netizen questioned, “Who took the fourth photo?” and Shraddha responded, “Who else,” accompanied by a face with hand over mouth emoji.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the movie Stree 2. Fans are eagerly awaiting the official announcements of her upcoming projects.