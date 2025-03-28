Sikandar song Hum Aapke Bina OUT: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's chemistry peaks in Arijit Singh’s love track

Sikandar is all set to arrive in theaters on Sunday, March 30, 2025, much to the delight of the fans. The trailer and the songs have already increased the excitement among the audience. Now, a new love track has been released, which is titled Hum Aapke Bina. Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s chemistry peaks in this Arijit Singh song.

Today, March 28, 2025, the makers of the upcoming movie Sikandar shared a new song from the soundtrack. Hum Aapke Bina has been composed by Pritam and sung by Arijit Singh. The lyrics have been written by Sameer.

The music video of the soulful song showcases affectionate moments between Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s characters. The video is filled with their banter, cute gestures, and romance.

Watch the music video here!

Netizens are extremely impressed with the song and flooded the comments section with their appreciation. One person said, "Salman Khan X Arijit Singh = Pure Goosebumps," while another wrote, "What a charming Chemistry of both Eagerness for Sikandar..!!" A user stated, "Can't wait anymore for this movie...i just want to cry man."

Another comment read, "The Mega Musical Storm! Salman's swag + Rashmika's grace + Arijit's heavenly voice + Pritam's killer beats = The most explosive combo in Bollywood right now!" Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

The previous songs from the album include the Eid dance number Zohra Jabeen, the Holi track Bam Bam Bhole, and the energetic song Sikandar Naache.

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna are working with each other for the first time in Sikandar. The cast includes Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles. The film is also Salman's first collaboration with Ghajini fame AR Murugadoss. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given Sikandar a 'UA 13+' rating. The runtime of the film is 135 minutes and 47 seconds, which means 2 hours, 15 minutes, and 47 seconds.

Get ready for the action thriller to entertain the audience during the festival of Eid.