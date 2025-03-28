Sikandar: Salim Khan reviews son Salman Khan’s film; shares advice for team ahead of Eid release

The highly anticipated Sikandar is just two days away from release. Salman Khan is set to return to the big screen in an action-packed avatar during the festive occasion of Eid. Ahead of the release, the actor’s father, Salim Khan, has reviewed the movie. He also shared his advice for the team.

The makers of Sikandar recently dropped an interesting interview in which Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and AR Murugadoss sat together for a discussion on Sikandar. Salim Khan also joined them during the conversation. He was asked by Aamir to share some advice for the team ahead of the release.

In response, the Sholay writer stated, “Dekhiye, koi bhi kaam kare aap, koi bhi toh ek nervousness shuru shuru mein hoti hai. Usmein yeh nahi hai ki sirf mujhe hi ho rahi hai (Look, whatever work you do, everyone experiences some nervousness in the beginning. It is not that it is only I who is suffering from it).”

He continued, “That’s a human tendency. Woh toh hai. Aur agar yeh soch ke chaloge ki sab ko hota hai, hume bhi ho raha hai (That is there. And if you keep thinking that it happens to everyone, it is happening to us too). I’m not alone.”

Aamir Khan also asked Salim Khan if he had watched Sikandar and how he liked it. In response, the latter said that he had seen the film. Sharing his thoughts, he expressed that the best script is one where the audience is looking forward to what happens next. He said, “Actually the best script is that… ‘Iske baad kya hoga, iske baad kya hoga, ab kya karte hai (What will happen next, what will happen next, what will they do now).’”

The cast of Sikandar includes Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, and Sathyaraj. The film is directed by Ghajini fame AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. As per the CBFC, the runtime of the film is 135 minutes and 47 seconds. It is scheduled to be released in theaters on Sunday, March 30, 2025.