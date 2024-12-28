Salman Khan’s birthday celebration with family and friends in Jamnagar is as grand as it gets; see INSIDE glimpses ft fireworks and decor

Yesterday, December 27, 2024, marked the 59th birthday of Salman Khan. After an intimate midnight bash in Mumbai, the superstar headed to Jamnagar, Gujarat, with his friends and family for a grand celebration. The party was organized at Ambani family’s residence and some inside glimpses showcasing the decor and fireworks have now surfaced on the internet.

Today, December 28, 2024, Ananya Panday’s aunt Deanne Panday took to Instagram and shared a series of visuals from last night’s bash. She posed with Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife Warda Nadiadwala and Salman Khan’s sister Alvira Agnihotri in front of a huge swimming pool.

A grand sign, saying “(Heart) you Bhaijaan” made with white lights was placed in honor of Salman. “Happy Birthday Bhai” signs were also up on different gazebos. The dining tables were decorated with Salman’s photos.

Deanne also posted a video of the firework show and Salman’s songs could be heard in the background. The caption read, “Happy Birthday @beingsalmankhan. #family #loveyouunconditionally #jamnagar.”

Have a look at the post!

Salman’s brother Sohail Khan posted a picture with his son Nirvan Khan and nephew Arhaan Khan. They were seen sitting on the stairs with the “(Heart) you Bhaijaan” sign behind them. Sohail captioned the post with a red heart emoji. Check it out!

Advertisement

Some videos from the party and its preparation were also shared by fan pages on X (formerly Twitter). The venue was decorated with candles as well as pictures of Salman’s popular film characters and their dialogues. Other angles of the grand fireworks were also seen in the clips. Take a look at all the tweets!

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up for the highly anticipated movie Sikandar. The official teaser was supposed to come out on his birthday but was postponed. It will now arrive today at 4:05 pm and the fans are extremely excited.

The cast of the action entertainer also includes Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi. Presented by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is scheduled to hit the big screens on Eid 2025.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal holds daughter Lara close as trio departs for little munchkin’s first New Year vacay; WATCH