Singham Again: After Deepika Padukone's entry, Rohit Shetty says All-Women Cop Universe is in making

Rohit Shetty's cop franchise is one of the biggest cinematic universes in Bollywood. With the upcoming film Singham Again, it's only getting larger. While Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar are the biggest highlights, Singham Again will also mark the entry of Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor to the universe.

Apart from representing men, RSCU also promises to get stronger when it comes to female representation. While Deepika Padukone will be seen as Lady Singham in the upcoming film, Kareena Kapoor Khan also promises to play a strong part. Now, the filmmaker has revealed that he is working on an all-women cop universe too.

Rohit Shetty is working on an all-women cop universe

During an interview with News 18 Showsha, Rohit Shetty shared that he is working on an all-women cop universe and it will happen "very soon." The filmmaker shared more details regarding the action in Singham Again and said that it will have a lot of hand-to-hand combat and won't rely much on VFX.

Talking about his mindset behind opting for hand-to-hand combat in the film and less use of VFX, he said that VFX is getting popular all over the world because "it is a bit easier and safer." However, he added that the team Singham Again, is trying to be as real as possible. "We are old-school guys. For me, hand-to-hand combat will always be real. Even when you see my next venture (Singham Again), hand-to-hand combat is real and yes, there is a lot of CG as well.”

Advertisement

More about Singham Again

Singham Again is the 3rd installment of Ajay Devgn-led Singham franchise and 5th part of Rohit Shetty Cop Universe. The first part of Singham was released in 2011 and proved to be one of the most loved Bollywood entertainers of the past decade. In 2014, a sequel titled Singham Returns was released, which featured Ajay along with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

In 2018, the Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba was released, followed by Sooryavanshi in 2021, which had Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead. Now Singham Again is slated to release on Diwali 2024 and will feature Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor in important roles.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Singham Again director Rohit Shetty says he feels satisfied when big actors play roles he pens for them