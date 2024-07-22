Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD to Alia Bhatt in Heart of Stone and Richa Chadha in Heeramandi, 5 actresses who worked during their pregnancies

Several Bollywood actresses have proudly embraced pregnancy over the years. While they are devoted to taking care of themselves during their pregnancies, they are also committed to their fans and their projects. Hence, despite going through a life-altering phase, some B-town diva decided to work even through their pregnancy.

From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan, here are some actresses who shot and promoted movies and carried on their work commitments while nurturing their kids in their bellies.

B-town actresses who worked even during their pregnancy:

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child in September 2024. While the Jawan actress is in the last leg of her pregnancy, she hasn’t stopped making public appearances and promoting her movie Kalki 2898 AD. Earlier, the actress was spotted at a promotional event for the movie, flaunting her baby bump in a black bodycon dress.

“The movie went on for about three years. So, I was like, why not? Just three months more,” she jokingly said during the event when asked if she was still in her character.

Richa Chadha

Heeramandi’s Lajjo aka Richa Chadha recently delivered her baby daughter with actor Ali Fazal. While talking to News18 Showsha earlier, she shared, “I am still working every day. I want to continue to be chill. I think we make a big deal out of it, especially today. Women are told what to do and what to watch when they’re pregnant. I’m enjoying watching true crime at this point.”

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar got married on June 4, 2021, and had their first child, a boy May 10, 2024. During the trailer launch of her film Article 370, the actress confirmed the news of their pregnancy. The actress also revealed that she filmed action sequences during the initial months of her pregnancy.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were blessed with their daughter Raha Kapoor, back in 22. During this time, the actress was working on her debut Hollywood movie, Heart of Stone, and was promoting her Bollywood film, Darlings.

While talking to Variety, the actress stated that even though it was her first Hollywood movie, it was also the first time she was doing an action movie. “But I’m also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It’s something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated,” she added.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fans enjoyed watching the actress fashionably flaunt her baby bump when she was pregnant for the first time with her elder son, Taimur Ali Khan. During a chat with Bombay Times, the Crew actress shared that she isn’t the kind of person who would sit at home, in any case.

“Working, whether it’s during my pregnancy or post-delivery, has been a point to just say that when has anyone ever said that pregnant women can’t work? In fact, the more active you are, the healthier the baby is and the happier the mother is,” she stated.

Other Bollywood celebs like Neha Dhupia, Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, Sridevi, Kajol, and Jaya Bachchan also reportedly worked on their films while they were expecting their kids.

