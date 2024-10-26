Bigg Boss 18: Chulbul Pandey, Singham come face to face for the 1st time as Rohit Shetty brings Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn together on Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 18 is becoming masaledaar and interesting with every passing day. But tonight will be bigger and better than any other Weekend Ka Vaar episodes as ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty will be bringing together Chulbul Pandey and Singham on the TV screens. In a recently dropped promo video, he can be seen welcoming Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn to the show.

A while ago, the official Instagram handle of Colors TV dropped the bomb promo of tonight’s Weekend Ka Vaar. The clip opens with Rohit Shetty on the director’s seat, asking Chulbul Pandey and Singham if they were ready before saying ‘action’. With an impactful background track, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn make a dashing entry. The caption of the promo read, “Iss Weekend Ka Vaar hoga dumdaar, jab Rohit Shetty laayenge Chulbul Pandey aur Singham ko aamne saamne. Kya aap hain taiyaar?”

Take a look:

The fans of Chulbul and Singham are in for a surprise in tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Taking to the comments section of the post, a user penned, “Can't wait for Chulbul & Singham in one frame,” while another wrote, “Bhai chulbul is born chulbul. Tashan bhai. Dar ke aagay jeet hai.” According to third, “Salman ka comeo best hoga.”

For the unknown, Pinkvilla was the first one to exclusively report that Salman will be making a cameo appearance as Chulbul Pandey in Rohit Shetty helmed Singham Again. But later, some reports suggested otherwise. However, we recently learned that that bhaijaan of Bollywood actually shot his on October 22, 2024, in Mumbai.

An industry insider said, “Rohit met Salman Khan recently and spoke to him about the grand plans in place to welcome him. Salman heard it out and said, ‘It’s you and Ajay. You are brothers. That’s enough for a reason for me to do the cameo,’. The unit is all charged up with this newest addition to Singham Again.”

Speaking about Bigg Boss 18, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the controversial reality show airs on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm and on 10 pm on weekdays.

