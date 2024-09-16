Kartik Aaryan requests Rohit Shetty to postpone Singham Again for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on Diwali? Know more

With multiple movies being released every year in Bollywood, the chances of films locking horns on the same release date are quite inevitable. But this clash often hurts the business of both movies. The makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again have also announced the drop of the entertainers at the same time, i.e. Diwali 2024. This is probably why Kartik Aaryan had a chat with Rohit Shetty and reportedly requested him to move the release date of his multi-starrer actioner.

According to a report by Times Now, Kartik Aaryan reportedly called Rohit Shetty and made him a request to postpone the release of Singham Again. A source close to the development informed the publication that since the Chandu Champion actor intends to release his upcoming horror-comedy movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on November 1, 2024, he has urged the filmmaker to make his movie available for the audience to watch in cinema halls only on November 15. The insider stated that Aaryan told Shetty that the two-week gap can help both the celebrities have a good opening for their movies, instead of clashing at the box-office which will affect both the movies’ collections.

Apparently, Rohit Shetty was all ears on Kartik’s request over the call and told him, that he will get back to him. The makers of BB 3 have already announced the release date (November 1) on social media and have release a poster informing the same. On the other hand, Rohit has been consistently posting that his film will be coming this Diwali.

BB3’s director Anees Bazmee also spoke about the same to Mid-day. During the interview, he mentioned that clashes are never good for business. However, there’s barely he can do about it as the date of his film has been announced way in advance. When quizzed if he spoke to Ajay Devgn about the issue, the filmmaker said, “Why should I talk to him? It’s a business decision between producers, and I am just the director. Singham Again’s team is insisting on a Diwali release. Clashes are never a good idea. I know that we had announced Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s release date a year in advance, but what can we do?”

For the unversed, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stars Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit while Singham Again features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.

