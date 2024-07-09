Soha Ali Khan shows how she spent 9 hrs on plane ft adorable Inaaya and Kunal Kemmu; Mom-to-be Richa Chadha reacts

Taking a flight with kids can sometimes be really exhausting because of their curious minds not wanting to sit in a seat for long. Actress Soha Ali Khan shared her recent hack about how she dealt with a nine-hour-long flight alongside her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Khan and husband Kunal Kemmu.

Soha Ali Khan shares hack for long flights

In a carousel post shared on her Instagram, Soha’s daughter Inaaya can be seen doing several activities. In the caption of the post, she writes, “Get comfortable, meet your neighbors, read, journal, eat, daydream, cuddle (with baby’s dad Kunal Kemmu), watch tv, read some more and nap time!!!!” See the adorable pictures here:-

People react to Soha Ali Khan’s flight hack

Several celebrities shared their thoughts in the comment section. Actress Richa Chadha who will herself embrace motherhood soon added, “Tho thweeet (so sweet).” Shahana Goswami and Yasmin Karachiwala dropped several red hearts in the comments. This was followed by a sea of reactions from Soha’s fans and followers.

Referring to Soha’s travel in a business class, one user joked, “Tell us how to spend it in economy class too, please :D” Another shared, “Can relate, the only celeb with whom one can relate.” The third said, “Wow! This looks so comfortable.” “Such a beautiful, realistic, and worth looking up to family,” added the fourth.

Some users also cherished their childhood memories with Inaaya’s activities. One expressed, “Enid Blyton (heart eye emoji) brings back so many happy memories”. Another commented, “The Folk of the Faraway Tree” (and Enid Blyton in general) - childhood memories revived.”

Internet lauds Soha Ali Khan for her precious parenting

Among several comments regarding the same, one read, “The way you're bringing up your daughter is commendable! So much to learn from you!” Another one singing the same lullaby opined, Lovely! Thought of everything. And inculcate the joy of reading and self-discipline! Mom, you are awesome!” The third one commented, “Ur upbringing ur girl is so adorable...I hope she’ll always enjoy reading.. no matter how old she'll be..bon voyage.”

Daughter of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore, Soha has been married to Kunal Kemmu since January 25, 2015, and welcomed their daughter on September 29, 2017.

