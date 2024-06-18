Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: A look at guest list, invitation card, venue, dress code, theme, and decor ahead of couple's big day

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are bracing themselves up for their wedding. According to reports, the couple will exchange vows on June 23.

Ahead of their big day, information such as venue, invitation card, guest list, theme, and decor surfaced on social media. Let's have a detailed read into these.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding invitation card

A few days ago, the invitation card for Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding went viral on social media. It featured a photograph of the couple amid snow-capped mountains. The card was intentionally made just like a magazine cover with multiple texts that read, “We’re making it official! (Finally)." The text on it also said 'rumors were true'.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding venue

According to a Hindustan Times report, the couple's haldi ceremony will be held on June 20 and will take place at the actress' new house in Bandra. Meanwhile, the wedding will be at Bastian - At The Top.

Dress code for Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding

According to the above-mentioned portal, less than 50 people have been invited for the haldi ceremony and for the event, Sonakshi has opted for a minimalist theme avoiding the traditional yellow and pink decor.

For the wedding, it has been reported that the guests are asked to choose formal and avoid wearing red.

Theme and decor for the wedding

An IANS report revealed that the decor for Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding at the venue, Bastian - At The Top, will follow the shades of ivory and white while the details of the menu and dinner for the special day are being kept under wraps. The source also mentioned that the venue will allow 100 paparazzi in the lobby.

From Salman Khan to Heeramandi cast, couple's wedding guest list revealed

According to News18 Showsha, the probable guest list for the wedding includes big names from the industry. A source told the portal, “Apart from the Sinhas and the Ratansis, the ceremony will see many of Sonakshi and Zaheer’s close friends and peers." The report mentioned that the lovebirds have also invited close friends, Aayush Sharma, Huma Qureshi, and Varun Sharma.

Notably, the Heeramandi cast will attend the wedding. The report further mentioned that Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal Mehta, and others will also grace the event.

On the other hand, Sonakshi's Dabangg co-star Salman Khan might also attend the wedding. However, it is still unclear as he will be busy shooting for Sikandar with Rashmika Mandanna.

When Zaheer Iqbal spoke about his relationship with Sonakshi Sinha

Reacting to his relationship rumors with Sinha, Zaheer once said. “I am like okay if you think, then you think. Keep thinking. It's good for you. If it makes you happy that I am with her [Sonakshi], then it is good for you. Then if it makes you upset, I am sorry. Stop thinking about that.”

Meanwhile, for the uninitiated, Sonakshi and Zaheer first shared screen space in Double XL and collaborated on a song titled Blockbuster. The couple was spotted on several occasions recently and also posed together for the paparazzi.

Recently, Zaheer took to his Instagram account and shared some pictures with his bride-to-be to wish her on her 37th birthday. He dropped some love-filled pictures of themselves and poured in his best wishes for her special day.

