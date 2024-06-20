Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Groom-to-be makes appearance outside salon after returning from bachelor party in Dubai

The Bollywood industry is gearing up for a big wedding as Shatrughan Sinha's daughter and actress Sonakshi Sinha is set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal.

A while ago, paparazzi clicked the groom-to-be outside a salon in Mumbai as the big day is coming up.

Zaheer Iqbal gets his hair done ahead of wedding with Sonakshi Sinha

On June 20, a while ago, Zaheer Iqbal was spotted outside a salon in Bandra, Mumbai. It's needless to say he was preparing himself for his wedding with Sonakshi Sinha.

In the pictures, he was seen in a black T-shirt and blue pants. He also accessorized with a neck chain. Have a look:

Zaheer Iqbal returns from Dubai after enjoying bachelor party

Ahead of their wedding, the couple had a fun time with their friends and enjoyed their bachelor party individually. Yesterday, June 19, Zaheer returned from Dubai after his bachelor party before the wedding with his bride-to-be.

On the other hand, Sona’s Double XL co-star Huma Qureshi joined her at her bachelorette party a few days ago. The actress also shared some pictures from the event.

Shatrughan Sinha opens up on attending Sonakshi and Zaheer’s wedding

In a recent interview with Zoom, veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha brushed off the fake news speculating that he wouldn’t be attending his daughter’s impending wedding with Zaheer Iqbal.

Advertisement

He said, “Tell me, whose life it is anyway? It’s just the life of my only daughter, Sonakshi, whom I am very proud of and immensely fond of. She calls me the pillar of her strength. I will be there at the wedding, certainly. Why shouldn’t I and why won’t I?”

The actress's father further added that Sonakshi’s happiness is the utmost priority to him and she also thinks the same way for her father. He also added that the Heeramandi actress has all the right to choose her partner and plan their wedding according to their free will.

More about Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding

According to a Hindustan Times report, the couple's haldi ceremony will be held on June 20 (today) and will take place at the actress' new house in Bandra. Meanwhile, the wedding will be at Bastian - At The Top.

Less than 50 people have been invited for the haldi ceremony and the event, Sonakshi has opted for a minimalist theme avoiding the traditional yellow and pink decor. On the other hand, for the wedding, it has been reported that the guests are asked to choose formal and avoid wearing red.

Advertisement

Not only this but also an IANS report revealed that the decor for Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding at the venue, Bastian - At The Top, will follow the shades of ivory and white while the details of the menu and dinner for the special day are being kept under wraps. The source also mentioned that the venue will allow 100 paparazzi in the lobby.

Speaking about the guest list, reports suggest that the couple's good friends Aayush Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Varun Sharma, the Heeramandi cast including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal Mehta, and others will also grace the event. The actress's Dabangg co-star Salman Khan has been sent out an invitation card too.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi and Zaheer are set to exchange vows on June 23.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: A look at guest list, invitation card, venue, dress code, theme, and decor ahead of couple's big day