Sonakshi Sinha’s hubby Zaheer Iqbal has valid reason for keeping his 1st Karwa Chauth fast and many husbands will agree; don’t miss the end: WATCH

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married earlier this year in an intimate ceremony at their home. After registering their marriage in the presence of their loved ones, the couple hosted a star-studded reception at Shilpa Shetty’s Mumbai restaurant. On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, the actress kept a fast for the well-being of her husband. The Notebook actor also joined her. But he didn’t eat because if she had, his wife would have ‘killed him.’

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha was probably bored waiting for the Moon to come before she could break her fast on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. Hence, she decided to kill some time by annoying her loving husband, actor Zaheer Iqbal. In a clip she posted online, the Dabangg actress can be seen playing with flowers. When asked why is she behaving weirdly, Sona told Zaheer ‘Because I am hungry.’ When she asked why did he keep a fast, her husband told her “Because if I had eaten in front of you, you would have killed me.”

Captioning the video, she wrote, “Find a pati who won't let you starve alone… whatever his reason may be. Happy Karwa Chauth… our first.”

Take a look:

Newlyweds Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat also celebrated their first Karwa Chauth and dropped lovely glimpses on social media. Their happy and fun photos are proof of their loving bond. Captioning the photo album, they penned, “Hum. Celebrating the 1st of every festival in the first year of marriage has been a tradition in every family for as long as I can remember. Karwachauth being one of them. Every karwachauth, i would sit behind my mother, watch her perform the aarti, look at Chanda mama and then at papa from across the channi , dress up and apply mehendi.”

The celebrity couple further penned, “I’d also wake up for the sargi. I found it fascinating! All that while thinking to myself, I want this,For me. So today, I tick one more thing off my bucket list. The 10-year-old me is shy and blushing! He’s good looking also, now that’s the cherry on top! P.S. Being married (to the right person) was also on my bucket list :) and I’m happy to announce, it’s going splendidly.”

Take a look:

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani also celebrated their first Karwa Chauth together this year.

