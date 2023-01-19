Sonam Kapoor won’t post son Vayu’s pics till he’s grown up; 5 other B-Town couples who follow the same mantra

Being a Bollywood celebrity has its own pros and cons. While they enjoy the love and adulation of their fans, they are also always under intense public spotlight. They are scrutinized for their every move, with paparazzi clicking their pictures each time they step out. While many celebs don’t mind being in the public eye themselves, a lot of them are extremely protective of their kids’ right to privacy. Not only have they requested paparazzi not to click their child’s pictures, some celebs have also chosen not to reveal their kids’ face on social media until they are grown up. Many celebs prefer keeping their kids away from the limelight, however, that can seem a bit challenging since people are obsessed with celebrity culture, and are always eager to catch a glimpse of star kids. While some celebrities love sharing their kids’ pictures on social media, many others refrain from posting their pictures online. It eventually boils down to their individual choice and decision. Recently, Sonam Kapoor revealed that she won’t share Vayu’s pictures on social media until he can decide for himself, or at least until he has grown up. Apart from Sonam and Anand Ahuja, many other celebrities follow this rule! Let’s take a look.

Sonam Kapoor- Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in August 2022. They named him Vayu. While Sonam and Anand often share glimpses of their little one, they cover the baby’s face with emojis. Neither of them has shared a clear image of the baby’s face, and Sonam recently revealed that she doesn’t plan on doing so until Vayu is a bit older. Speaking about when she will post son Vayu’s pictures on social media, Sonam told news agency PTI, “I don't think till he's grown up (on sharing pictures). In fact, (it'll be) when he decides himself.” Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl Raha on November 6, 2022. The new parents are yet to reveal her face, and in a recent interaction with the paparazzi, Alia, Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor requested them to follow a ‘no-photo policy’ for Raha. An informal meeting was held during which Alia and Ranbir showed the paps pictures of Raha, but humbly requested them not to click her pictures when she is spotted outside. A photographer who was present during the interaction, told Hindustan Times, “Both Alia and Ranbir humbly requested all the photographers, and said, ‘We understand this is your profession and we all need you as much as you need us, but we request you to please not click Raha till she turns two’. Neetu ji also said it’s parents’ decision, so we should respect.” The couple said that they will introduce Raha to the world after a couple of years, but she is a kid right now, and they want to keep her away from the media glare for now. Alia and Ranbir insisted that the paparazzi shouldn’t click Raha’s pictures but if by chance, she comes in any frame, they requested the paps to cover her face with an emoji. “Even in cars, when you zoom in and if at all you click her, please don’t circulate those photos. This is till she grows and understands whether she wants to give pictures or not. I won’t object if you want to click our couple pictures,” said Ranbir. Anushka Sharma- Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli is another couple who has requested paparazzi not to click their daughter Vamika’s pictures. Anushka talked about keeping her child away from the spotlight, when she was pregnant. In a 2020 interview with Vogue, the actress shared that she and Virat Kohli have thought about it a lot, and that they don’t want to raise their kid in the public eye. “We don’t plan on engaging our child in social media. I think it’s a decision your child should be able to take. No kid should be made to be more special than the other. It’s hard enough for adults to deal with it. It’s going to be difficult, but we intend to follow through.” Rani Mukerji- Aditya Chopra Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra, who welcomed their daughter Adira in 2015, have kept her away from the limelight right from the beginning. Last year, in an interview, Rani Mukerji revealed that her daughter doesn’t like getting clicked. She revealed that the paparazzi has been very kind with her, and they don’t take her daughter’s pictures. They let Adira go first, after which they click Rani’s pictures. In an interview with Mid-Day, the actress said, “No means a no, and yes means a yes (for Adira). And you can't really change that. She goes like, 'No mumma, no photo.'" Neha Dhupia- Angad Bedi

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, who are parents to Mehr and Guriq, also often hide their kids’ faces in Instagram photos. Last year, for the first time, Neha introduced them to the public as she celebrated 20 years of being crowned at a beauty pageant. However, Neha told Hindustan Times that while she did give a glimpse of her kids on a special occasion, she will go back to hiding their faces on social media. “I have complete respect for people who do. But I will go back to my notorious ways of hiding their faces. Their faces are ever-changing. It was just a moment of joy, and not an indulgence or a promise that they will forever be on social media until they choose to be. I have always said that I want to protect them. And this is in no way of me saying I don’t want to protect my kids. I did break my own rule. But I think that this occasion was way too special,” she said. Bipasha Basu- Karan Singh Grover

While Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover haven’t spoken about it, they keep their newborn baby girl Devi’s face hidden with an emoji, every time they share glimpses of her on Instagram.

