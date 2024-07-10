SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan drops stunning PICS from New York; rumored BF Agastya Nanda’s sister Navya reacts

Suhana Khan may just be a film old but that does not stop her from enjoying a massive fan following on social media. The star kid has been away from India for quite some time now. In fact, recently several pictures of The Archies star along with her father Shah Rukh Khan roaming around in New York went viral on the internet. Today she dropped some pictures of her which has her rumored boyfriend Agastya Nanda’s sister Navya Naveli Nanda’s heart.

Navya Naveli Nanda drops a heart on Suhana Khan’s pictures

Taking to her Instagram handle, Suhana Khan dropped several pictures of her from New York. The first picture is a closeup of her looking simply gorgeous in a no-makeup look. The next one is a mirror selfie wherein she flaunts her toned midriff in a green skirt and white crop top. The next is a random click of the streets followed by a picture of a restaurant table. Then there are a couple of more pictures of the actress and the nature.

Sharing this picture, Suhana captioned it, “Summer in the city.” Taking to the comments section Navya Naveli Nanda dropped a black heart and this has our attention.

Check it out: