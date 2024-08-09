Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer receives UA certificate by CBFC; runtime revealed ahead of release

Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurrana, is one of the most anticipated films of 2024. As the release date is near, CBFC certified Amar Kaushik's directorial with U/A. The runtime details are also out ahead of the film's clash with Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein.

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, the Central Board of Film Certification certified Stree 2 with a U/A rating on August 8, 2024, ahead of its theatrical release.

The report also mentioned that the film starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao has a runtime of 149 minutes and 29 seconds, which translates to 2 hours, 29 minutes, and 29 seconds. These details added more anticipation for the film.

The trailer shows the iconic Chanderi gang with a nerve-wracking new adversary, Sarkata! Vicky's (Rajkummar) love interest Shraddha returns, but this time, a new challenge surfaces as Sarkata threatens to abduct all the village women. Vicky transforms into the prince of Chanderi, determined to save both his beloved and the women of the village.

The trailer also shows Tamannaah Bhatia making a cameo with a dance number in the movie. Recently, with the release of a new song, it has come to know that Varun Dhawan will also make a special appearance in Stree 2.

Taking to their official Instagram handle today, June 14, Maddock Films shared a video to announce that Stree 2 will now be released on Independence Day, August 15. Sharing this announcement, the makers captioned it, “Iss swatantrata diwas, aa rahi hai #Stree fir se!”

Meanwhile, in an interview with Hindustan Times, director Amar Kaushik shared the possibility of Stree 3 amid the excitement of Stree 2. He shared, “There is a possibility. There’s story still left to be told, and characters left to be explored. A call will be taken after the film’s [Stree 2] release. There is a possibility of Stree 3, 4 and 5."

Notably, Stree 2 is set to clash with Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2. Apart from it, Stree 2 will also clash with Akshay Kumar, Aditya Seal, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Pragya Jaiswal, and Vaani Kapoor starrer Khel Khel Mein.

